Cover Reveal for BACK FROM THE BRINK: Saving Animals from Extinction by Nancy Castaldo

I am so excited to reveal the cover of my next Houghton Mifflin Harcourt title – BACK FROM THE BRINK: Saving Animals from Extinction.

This important book brings stories of hope to an issue that is often seen as helpless. So many species have already been lost in the history of our planet, and in this time of great global change, even more are threatened. But on the positive side, this book demonstrates what all of us can do when we work together to help wildlife and protect our biodiversity. Scientists, lawmakers, and citizens, young and old alike, even you, can make a tremendous difference!

BACK FROM THE BRINK shares stories of success and ways that we can further help the seven species featured in the book and many other species.

I love this photo, by Enn Li Photography, of a parent wolf caring for a pup and am so glad designer, Andrea Miller found it for the cover.

I traveled all over the Americas to bring some of the most wonderful stories and photos to my readers. You’ll have to wait until April to see those photos, but I can tell you that they were both adventurous and challenging to take. I found myself crawling into the shell of a Galapagos tortoise, climbing into the mountains of the Los Padres National Forest in search of condors, staring face-to-face with alligators in the Everglades, and searching endlessly for bald eagles, which seemed to be everywhere, except when I had my camera! Okay, you’re twisting my arm….I’ll share just one inside photo. Just one.

Now, you’ll really have to wait until April 2018 for the rest!

Nancy Castaldo is the author and photographer of numerous nonfiction titles including Houghton Mifflin titles, Sniffer Dogs: How Dogs (and Their Noses) Save the World, Beastly Brains: Exploring How Animals Think, Talk, and Feel, and The Story of Seeds: From Mendel’s Garden to Your Plate and How There’s More of Less To Eat Around The World.