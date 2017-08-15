August 15
POLL: What Books Are You Most Looking Forward to Sharing This School Year?
It’s the time of year when so many of us are starting the beginning of a new school year and with that comes the enthusiasm of starting over.
It’s also a time when our minds start to race about which titles we are looking forward to sharing in the coming weeks.
We’re curious about which books you are most looking forward to sharing this year.
They can be new titles – or even anticipated titles of books coming out this year.
They can be old favorites we are looking forward to celebrating with new readers.
They can be books that we hope will help us navigate conversations about history and current events.
Share your titles in the comments below.
I’m excited to share Beatrice Zinker Upside Down Thinker by Shelley Johannes!
Solo by Kwame Alexander
Miles Morales by Jason Reynolds
Patina by Jason Reynolds
The Wishtree
I read the advanced copy of “Before I Let Go” by Marieke Nijkamp. Loved it, Great psychological thriller for older students.
Refugee; Wishtree; Patina; The Loser’s Club; Beatrice Zinker, Upside Down Thinker; The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street; The War I Finally Won; The Peculiar Incident on Shady Street; Smart Cookie; The Perfect Score; Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus; Walking With Miss Millie; Ban This Book.
What Makes a Monster?; Nerdy Birdy Tweets; Creepy Pair of Underwear; Blue Sky White Stars; I Like, I Don’t Like; After the Fall; Where Oliver Fits; Come with Me; It’s Not Jack & the Beanstalk; Bruce’s Big Move; La La La: a Story of Hope; Draw the Line; Hey Black Child.
I have already decided that “Posted” by John David Anderson will be my first read aloud in my 6th grade classes.
Any book written by Jason Reynolds. Amina’s Voice. Lily and Dunkin. Waiting for Refugee and Dear Martin.
I cannot wait to share Refugee by Alan Gratz!
Restart by Gordon Korman will be my first read aloud to my grade 8s
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
The Memory of Things by Gae Polisner
Pax by Sara Pennypacker
Nine Ten
Wonder
Scar Island
Sticks and Stones
Peter and the Starcatchers
School of Fear
The Inquisitor’s Tale
Posted
Refugee by Alan Gratz
Solo by Kwame Alexander
I have a class that has yet to read Wonder so we start there but here are other key books at our school.
The Assassin’s Curse by Kevin Sands
The War I Finally Won
Patina
The Peculiar Incident on Shady Street
Long Walk to Water
Posted
House Arrest
After the Fall
Read the Book, Lemmings (other Ame Dyckman titles too)
Bruce’s Big Move (other Bruce books by Ryan Higgins)
All of Josh Funk’s books
The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors
Some Kind of Courage