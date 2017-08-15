POLL: What Books Are You Most Looking Forward to Sharing This School Year?

It’s the time of year when so many of us are starting the beginning of a new school year and with that comes the enthusiasm of starting over.

It’s also a time when our minds start to race about which titles we are looking forward to sharing in the coming weeks.

We’re curious about which books you are most looking forward to sharing this year.

They can be new titles – or even anticipated titles of books coming out this year.

They can be old favorites we are looking forward to celebrating with new readers.

They can be books that we hope will help us navigate conversations about history and current events.

Share your titles in the comments below.