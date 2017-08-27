Tags
Rituals by Donalyn Miller
This weekend, we moved our youngest daughter, Sarah, into her college dorm room. Moving someone’s belongings 170 miles carries built-in challenges, but the physical transition was relatively smooth. The past few weeks of planning, shopping, cleaning, and packing paid off. Sarah had almost everything she needed for her classes and her living space. We unpacked and set-up her room in less than an afternoon.
Don and I have been adults for a long time. We have routines for transitions like packing and moving. We have a time-tested plan. We know what to do. The emotional transition of sending Sarah to college is unknown territory for us, though. No one on my side of the family went away to college. All of us attended community college first or took other “nontraditional” paths to earn degrees. We don’t have rituals or a checklist for sending a child off to live on campus. Honestly, we are relying a lot on Sarah and the communication we receive from her school at this point. We don’t know how to do this. We are making it up as we go.
What we do know is that everything is changing. For Sarah, her sister, their dad, and me—our lives are all changing because Sarah is leaving home. We have tried to carve out extra family time for playing board games, cooking dinners, floating in the pool, and watching movies together this summer. We’ve revisited a lot of family stories and memories. Sarah has spent one-on-one time with as many relatives and friends as she could. It’s a hundred little goodbyes before the big one.
As Sarah toured her sister and boyfriend around the campus this weekend, we could see her growing in confidence as she successfully navigated us around the grounds. Each moment she moves farther away from us and into the next chapter of her story. We will miss seeing her every day, but we cannot wait to see what she will do next.
All the preparations, and we were still reluctant to take the final step—leaving her and going home. Waiting to meet Sarah’s roommate and her family yesterday, Celeste, Sarah, and I flipped through photos on our phones, looking for a few favorites to print off and hang on Sarah’s new bulletin board. We cried a little and laughed a lot. Maybe, sharing and printing photos will become a yearly tradition. Only time will tell.
Just before we left, I slipped Sarah a copy of The Kissing Hand by Audrey Penn, illustrated by Ruth Harper and Nancy Leak. Reading it before the first day of school was a childhood tradition with our girls.
I whispered, “This is for you. Daddy and I wrote something in it for you.”
Sarah smiled and tears welled, “Aww, is this the same copy you read to me when I was little?”
I said, “No, this is a copy for you. You need one of your own now. Maybe, you will read it with your kids someday.”
We are supposed to send her out in the world. That’s how it works. We love Sarah and we believe in her. She is ready. Our customary ways of doing things will only take her so far. Sarah will create her own traditions now.
Rituals, the actions or behaviors we traditionally or habitually follow, can provide support, comfort, guidance, and ways of connecting with others. Rituals reflect our cultural and personal beliefs and priorities. At the beginning of the school year, teachers create learning rituals and routines in an effort to build successful learning communities. We structure routines that reinforce our beliefs about literacy. We set the tone. We communicate the value system at work.
At a literacy summit this summer, panelists discussed important rituals and routines for launching and sustaining a reading culture. Dr. Ernest Morrell described rituals through “temporal, spatial, and status” lenses. What do we make time for? What do we make space for? What do we give status to? In language arts classrooms, what temporal, spatial, and status needs might we consider as we develop our rituals and routines?
**Time
How do students spend their time in language arts class?
What is the balance between teacher-directed instruction and student-directed inquiry and practice?
Do children spend meaningful time every day reading, writing, and talking about topics of their own choice?
Is there regular time for reading aloud?
How much time do we invest in family literacy education?
**Space
How do we construct our physical and intellectual spaces?
Do we create spaces for students to share and discuss with each other what they read and write?
Does reading play a prominent visual role across our school?
What do we prioritize in our curriculum?
How do social justice, service learning, information literacy, critical thinking, and collaboration run through every course?
Do we create welcoming spaces for all families?
**Status
How do we decide what to emphasize or elevate?
Do we budget for enough books and resources in libraries and classrooms?
How our institutional and instructional structures and behaviors perpetuate stereotypes and social/cultural inequities or seek to dismantle them?
How do we bestow privileges on certain students while withholding this status from others?
Do we celebrate and incorporate diversity throughout the school year or only emphasize it during holidays and designated months?
Do we value students’ test scores more than their reading lives?
Do we appreciate home literacy as much as school literacy?
Reflecting on our understanding of best practices, what do we seem unable to prioritize in spite of our beliefs? What is the gap between knowing and doing?
No matter our professed pedagogy, our consistent actions and behaviors reveal what we truly value. What do our rituals and routines communicate to students that we value about reading? What reading identities do our rituals and routines reinforce? Do we believe that lifelong reading habits, intellectual curiosity, and empathy are within our responsibilities to model and encourage?
Just like parenting, the purpose of teaching is independence. The knowledge, skills, and habits of mind we teach today should support students’ independent reading lives or there’s not much value to it. Twenty years from now, our students will not remember the worksheets and packets we assigned them—no matter how cute or fun they are. It is unlikely such work will have long-term impact on their reading skills or motivation, either. Children deserve lots of relevant, inclusive, and expansive reading experiences. They deserve instruction that builds reading confidence and competence. They deserve safe spaces to share their voices.
What we do is who we are. The value systems we construct and communicate to our children shape their identities and how they see the world long after they leave us. We have to decide what reading identities we want children to adopt and design rituals and routines that support their positive development.
To every educator, family member, and student starting a new school year, celebrate your milestones and enjoy your new beginnings. I hope you have a wonderful year.
**I am thinking a lot about these questions and others as I work in schools this year. Please share your reflections and ideas in the comments. I look forward to learning from all of you.
Donalyn Miller has taught fourth, fifth, and sixth grade English and Social Studies in Northeast Texas. She is the author of two books about encouraging students to read, The Book Whisperer(Jossey-Bass, 2009) and Reading in the Wild (Jossey-Bass, 2013). Donalyn co-hosts the monthly Twitter chat, #titletalk (with Nerdy Book Club co-founder, Colby Sharp). Donalyn launched the annual Twitter summer and holiday reading initiative, #bookaday. You can find her on Twitter at @donalynbooks or under a pile of books somewhere, happily reading.
Wow. This was beautiful
Donalyn, I have always said that dropping your child off at college is like having a kidney removed. Although you can live without it, you are always aware that something is missing, and life as you know it has changed. I love this post. My kids are all graduated from college now, and making their own ways in the world, but your words made me reflect on the rituals and routines around which our family rotates. I thought about how they have changed with every transition.
This year in school, we have a new curriculum adoption. This is potentially a huge shift in my practice. I have told myself that I will really give it a shot, but as I have been digging into it, I keep thinking that what I already do works with kids. They respond to my enthusiasm about books, we talk deeply about reading and writing, and we make time to do it, every day. I don’t create centers for them to rotate through daily, where they pick through a checklist of activities, and I really don’t think I’m going to do that now, even though it is what the adoption recommends. I want my classroom rituals and routines to represent what is important to me, and hopefully some of that will rub off on my kiddos. It has in the past, so I have to trust that it still will.
Thanks for helping me focus my thinking around what is best for my students. I wish Sarah all the best in her first year, and I hope that you and Don adjust to your new situation with relative ease.
I never tire of reading anything you have written and I find that even at 65 reading is still one of my life’s passions. I do it every day and when I
read something you have written I am so proud and happy that you are out there doing what you do, teaching about the wonderful world of
reading.
OK, friend, this one is off the charts on the “sweet meter”. You and Don are such important parent mentors (people mentors, too, I might add) for so many. Family rituals bind hearts, bring healing, launch kids into the world in profound and unbelievably remarkable ways. Sarah and Celeste and now the grandkids know without a doubt they are highly-valued members of an exclusive club. Kids need that. Adults need that. Thank you for showing us, yet again, that the classroom community is created with the same kind of exclusivity when it comes to rituals that communicate a belief that everyone is valued, loved and empowered. I so appreciate your heart and your brilliant mind. *hugs*
Thanks for sharing your personal story about Sarah. I am about to do the same thing on Wednesday. But first, a trip to the bookstore…
Rituals and traditions are so important and many students do not have them – thus it is important for us to supply them, at least a few.
I have spent the past 11 years sending my daughters off – my last one is now entering her senior year. They have all done it differently, but shopping and packing is always the constant. As is “I will mail those to you when I get home”
A home run of a post. Just as school ends its first week, my young adult son will be moving to live with us as he studies to become an EMT. We have been empty nesters for 10 years and now live across the country from where Isaac grew up. Parenting a grown-up son puts us firmly in new territory too. I couldn’t help but put his old bear on the pillow of the upstairs apartment we have set up for him. New journeys, good old comfortable love.
Just seeing that book almost made me cry. Great post!
Oh, Donalyn, I couldn’t even read the 2nd half of your post about rituals and routines in our classrooms. I was too choked up and my eyes were tear-filled. I’ll come back and read it again when I can focus on it.
When my parents dropped me off at college I got teary, and felt a little embarrassed about it. Much, much later I told my mom that. That’s when she let me in on the secret that both she AND MY DAD were crying, too. I had never thought about what it was like for them. But now that I’m older (and hopefully wiser), of course I can see it from their point of view.
What a sweet, sweet gesture to leave The Kissing Hand for her. I know she will remember that and cherish the book for a very long time.
Thanks for sharing this with us.
Thanks for sharing this huge life transition and reflecting it back to the classroom. And I love that you gave your daughter a copy of the Kissing Hand. I think you have inspired a tradition for many of us readers here. This book is the perfect book to leave your child with on the day you drop them off away from home whether camp or college. Wishing you and your daughter a wonderful school year ahead.
Beautiful in every way. What an amazing book to give for her personal collection. I’m sure just looking at the cover will give her a sense of peace and comfort.
Tears and joy all at the same time. Donalyn, please never stop writing and sharing with us—as an 18 year veteran…and a 63 year old high school English teacher, I re-read “The Book Whisperer” and “Reading in the Wild” every summer…and keep it on my desk all year round to use as support of why I allow individual choices and reading in my classroom. In high school, the tough curriculum and focused SAT work does not allow a lot of time for this–but I work it into the system. Your stream-of-consciousness questions to us really incorporate what I want to think about as I return to school this week. As department chair, with two new teachers this year, I will be sharing this post and focusing on your questions as part of my agenda with everyone. Thank you, again, for your insight and direction. I have used you as my beacon every year since I found “The Book Whisperer” and will continue to do so! Barb from Baltimore!