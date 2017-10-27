Making Friends with Our Dragon by Barbara Joosse

Picture books are small but mighty. Consider the way you read to a child: wrapped in each others’ arms, the child’s ear just at your heartbeat with the book you share the seal of the hug. I call it The Reader’s Hug. This is where magic happens.

Because favorite picture books are read many times, a child can absorb the message slowly, in her own time. They can help a child grow from the inside out. Metaphor, especially, offers a kind of timed-release understanding, subtle but real. When a book is read just before bed — that soft time between asleep and awake — your voice and the book you share accompanies your child into her dreams, a realm that well understands metaphor.

I dream, think and write in metaphor. I don’t intend to, and I’m usually not conscious of a metaphorical meaning as I write. Nonetheless, it runs like a vein of gold through many of my stories. So I think my deep-down self understood it all along. Never has metaphor been so important as it is in the Dragon & Girl books.

Maybe an author shouldn’t say this . . . it feels disloyal to the 46 other books I’ve published . . . but the Dragon & Girl books are my favorites. Maybe because I AM Girl, and longed for a Dragon as a friend (I married one). Or maybe because I know, deep-down, that Girls also need to be Dragons. Or maybe, as a co-lyricist to children’s kindie-rock songs, I’ve developed a sense of offbeat rhymes and rhythms that transport readers to a magical place that isn’t here and now.

While our world encourages girls’ tenderness, our fierceness often receives a quick correction. Yet we need fierceness to protect our hearts, and those we care for. To shield our vulnerable selves with a carapace — a kind of armor — is an effective way to keep the world from hurting us. But it’s also a way to keep us from feeling and caring. For most of us, that’s not what we want. What we want, really, is to remain vulnerable, authentic and tender. But also, when needed, to be fierce, fiery and strong. What we want — what we need — is to be BOTH Dragon & Girl!

Many girls find their superpower in connection. So it’s in connection–the friendship between empathetic Girl and fiery Dragon — that Girl and Dragon become one. The series is loosely sequential, each book building on their friendship, finally allowing their combined gifts to emerge. In “Lovabye Dragon,” Girl and Dragon find each other through the magic of her silver tears. In “Evermore Dragon,” readers discover Girl’s empathy and Dragon’s power and loyalty. Now, in my favorite of favorites, “Sail Away Dragon,” Girl’s otherwise hidden talents blossom: cleverness, resourcefulness, boldness. Dragon and Girl have become one. Now she can fly!





This series lends itself to powerful language and character studies. (Visit Candlewick.com or go directly to http://www.candlewick.com/book_files/0763673137.btg.1.pdf for a Teachers’ Guide.)

As an author, I asked myself what I would do, that I otherwise might not, if I had a friend who was fierce, loyal and true. A friend who always had my back. And I knew: ADVENTURE! So, on the first page of “Sail Away Dragon,” readers witness Girl’s secret wish: “I long to sail to the far-est Far Away!” Then, as Dragon snores in his rumble-tumble nest, they hear his secret wish, too: “Big, brave ME, sailing from the shore / with GIRL, my friend forevermore.”

Children don’t even leave for the grocery store without stuffing their backpacks with a random tangle of objects, and Girl is no different! She gathers the things that are absolutely necessary for adventure: some biscuits and some honey and a marshmallow bunny, a spyglass and banner and horn. Ready at last, Dragon pounces into the sea with Girl atop. As in every proper adventure, there are problems and solutions. Now Girl demonstrates her cleverness: “When the breeze died, Girl blew bubbles.” See? That horn really did come in handy!

Now Dragon demonstrates his fierceness: “One dark and snarly night, Bad Hats appeared in hats with horns and ratty beards. They rattled their swords and pointed their spears and shouted, “HEY! Get over here!” / Dragon roared “NO! Stay away from Girl, you Bad Hats.”

At last, the two have become one. Girl has made friends with her Dragon. “With Dragon as boat and Girl as crew, there was nothing, NOTHING they couldn’t do.”

There’s a very satisfying afterword to these stories. More adventure is afoot, more books to come. And a musical, “Lovabye Dragon,” which premiered this year at First Stage Children’s Theater, winning the Jim Henson family grant for its use of puppetry (Dragon was played by a thirteen-foot dragon puppet, like in War Horse). The musical is represented by Susan Gurman of the Gurman Agency at theatreforyouth.com

Barbara Joosse has written 50 books for children, including the classics, “Mama, Do You Love Me?” “Papa, Do You Love Me?” and “I Love You the Purplest.” (Chronicle Books) Her Dragon & Girl series include “Lovabye Dragon,” (2012) “Evermore Dragon,” (2015) and “Sail Away Dragon” (October, 2017, Candlewick). The musical, “Lovabye Dragon,” soon to tour the country, won the Jim Henson Family Grant. Her books have been translated into 30 languages.

Find Barbara Joosse on Facebook and at barbarajoosse.com. Don’t forget to check out the videos available at http://www.barbarajoosse.com/videos/.