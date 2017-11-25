Ten Gift-Worthy Subscription Boxes for Bookworms by Dena McMurdie

We all think of gift-giving during the holiday season, but many other occasions call for a thoughtful gift. Birthdays, baby showers, holidays, and special events are just a few of the reasons you might be on the hunt for a bookworm-appropriate gift throughout the year.

Subscription boxes make fantastic gifts because the recipient receives a box of items every month for as long as the subscription lasts. Plus, kids (and parents) love getting fun packages in the mail.

Whether you’re looking for something to place under the tree, a guaranteed mom-pleaser at a baby shower, or something extra special for a birthday child, here are ten gift-worthy subscription boxes for bookworms.

If you’re looking for a gift for a baby shower or a holiday gift for a newborn, you’ll want to check out this subscription. Each box comes with at least four items like books, toys, gear, and essential baby products relevant to your child’s age and gender. Check out their Instagram for sneak peeks into their boxes. Plans start at $34 and they offer a free box if you sign up for a six or twelve-month plan.

This box is all about board books and picture books, so it’s best for expectant mothers, toddlers, and preschoolers. Bookroo puts their focus on hidden gems — great books you probably don’t own and that are difficult to find in bookstores. Plans start at $15.99 per month (plus shipping) and they offer a 15% discount if you sign up for their email newsletter.

If you want a subscription that will grow with your reader, Little Fun Club is the box you need. They offer books for kids ages 0-12 and they hand-select notable titles for your child based on their age, gender, and interests. Boxes contain both classics and newer titles. Prices start at $20 per box with free shipping. Get 20% off your first box with the code 02RF17.

For a gift with heart, Think Outside the Box subscriptions feature items from a small businesses, picture books, crafts, family challenges, and ways to give back to your community. Subscriptions and single boxes are available for purchase. Boxes start at $51.99 with a 10% discount if you sign up for their emails.

Kids that want hot new releases along with goodies and bookish items will love receiving this box. Each box is curated around a theme and include things like bookmarks, notepads, author letters, buttons, unicorn poop, and other items related to the featured book. Plans start at $25.99 plus shipping.

This box was developed by teachers and parents. Each month features a new educational theme with books and activities that coordinate with that theme. Kids that like nonfiction, history, science, and experimentation will love this box. They even offer kids the chance to enter competitions and win prizes. Prices start at $39.95 plus shipping.

If paperbacks are your jam, this subscription is for you. They focus on diverse, strong characters and offer boxes for middle grade, young adult, and adult readers. You can even alternate between boxes if you want a mix of age groups and genres. Depending on the plan you choose, prices start between $9.00 – $16.00 plus shipping.

LitJoy Crate is best known for their young adult subscription boxes, but they offer boxes for children and middle grade readers as well. Every crate includes a newly released book and extras that can range from key chains and artwork to bath salts and candy. Crates cost between $29.99 – $34.99 plus shipping.

UpperCase is for young adult readers that want quality. Each box contains a first edition hardcover book signed by the author and practical items that book lovers will enjoy. Their book selection is spot on and the extras include things like socks, bookmarks, totes, and jewelry. Additionally, subscribers get behind-the-scenes content and videos from the featured author. Boxes cost $23 per month plus shipping.

Book of the Month has been around forever and while most of their books are for adults, they often feature young adult literature as well. Each month, you get a book of your choosing along with a small bookish item like a button or a bookmark. Skip months as needed or add extra books to your box if you want more than one. Their simple pay-as-you-go plan costs $14.99 per box with free shipping. Check their homepage for discounts and deals for new subscribers.

Dena McMurdie is the gal behind the children’s book blog, Batch of Books. She also writes for Brightly and Underlined. You can find her on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.