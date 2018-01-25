Uncanny Expressions: The Importance of Creative Journaling by Kara LaReau

Last week marked the publication of The Uncanny Express, the second in my middle grade series, The Unintentional Adventures of the Bland Sisters. I’ve done a bit (okay, more than a bit!) of promotion since then, and I’ve talked a lot about the story — today, I’d like to talk about my writing process, and in particular, how journaling continues to be a critical tool for me.

I’ve kept a personal journal for as long as I can remember. Here is an image of my journals from junior high and high school. (If you want to hear more about those, that’s another story for another time!) Keeping a personal journal is a lot like therapy; once you find a place to articulate your emotions and problems, the solutions become so much more clear. I feel the same way about keeping a writing journal. Each day, after I finish my writing time, I spend some time recounting how I’m feeling about what I’ve just written, and I try to be as articulate as possible about any and all problems I might be having. Nine times out of ten, just writing out the problem leads me to a solution.

I also use my writing journal as a record of the emotional journey of my writing process. I always get to a point in a new project where I feel as if I’m never going to finish it, or that it’s an embarrassing mess — but then I get past that point, and all the elements come together, and I start to feel hopeful, even triumphant. And that’s just the thing: it’s the same emotional arc EVERY TIME. So when I’m starting a new project, it’s comforting to look back on my last creative journey and know that I’ve felt the same anxiety before, and that it’s just a part of my process, and that, eventually, I will get through it.

I’m going to do something I’ve never done before — reveal some of the entries in my writing journal, particularly those I wrote while I was writing The Uncanny Express.

First, I should mention that I took a lot of notes in my journal before I started writing the book. In my research, I re-read all of Agatha Christie’s Poirot books; watched every episode of the Poirot BBC series; read Poirot and Me, David Suchet’s memoir of his time playing the great detective; and studied books and videos on sleight of hand and the history of magic, among other helpful resources.

Here are some of the notes I took as I was re-reading Murder on the Orient Express; I tried to record anything that seemed funny or interesting (or ideally, both). You’ll see I kept track of all of Poirot’s French phrases, some of which I used for my own detective, Hugo Fromage. And the notes I took from Christie’s description of the maid/cook Hildegarde Schmidt (“middle-aged woman; plaid blouse, tweed skirt, face like a sheep”) inspired my character of the put-upon maid, Vera Dreary.

After researching, I created a profile of each potential character. Here’s one for the journalist, Kirk Hatchett, and for a group of four traveling nuns (who sang thinly-veiled Beatles covers and called themselves The Fab Habits) who I ended up cutting later on. I like to think things didn’t really start coming together until I decided to kill the nuns!

When I start writing, I figure out how many words I need to write per day, and I do my best to stick with that schedule. Recording my word count in my journal keeps me honest. Above you’ll see the first entry for that writing process — since my handwriting can be a bit inscrutable, I will transcribe here and throughout:

Shooting for 21000 words, 100+ pages, 9 weeks for 1st draft, finish by Monday, Feb 29th

2400 words per week, approx. 100 words per MWF (Note: I was only writing three mornings a week at the time, when my son was in half-day preschool. I still have no idea how I pulled that off!)

2200 words

Finally started Book 2 today — made some nice headway. I think 9 weeks for a 1st draft is pretty doable. So far, the writing feels very loose, though not in a bad way. My goal is not to care .

Here’s another entry, a short time later. The panic begins:

3223 words

Well, this first draft is definitely…drafty! As in, full of holes and making my hug myself and shiver. And yet, I press onward.

And here’s an entry at about 4500 words, where I try to regain some control by asking myself questions and fleshing out my cast of characters:

Next week I need to spend some time investigating/fleshing out these things. All of this needs to be in place first….I need to be the master detective now, as I discover the details of these characters and the scenes they inhabit….The mystery of writing a mystery….I know where the story is headed. It’s like a train — I just need to get it there.

And then, right on cue, another wave of anxiety, and my attempt to rein it in:

11360

Writing the case-solving scene at the end. Ugh, it is so UGLY and messy and so, so far from where it needs to be. I keep having to remind myself that I need to keep putting words on the page, that’s what matters. And I did just write 2000 words, this morning, so that’s something, right?

A glimmer of hope:

18597 words

Okay. I don’t want to jinx myself, but I think this thing *might* be coming together.

And, then…presto!

20046 words

Magic is finally happening! I just read through the latest draft (which I was up until 2am revising), and it ain’t bad.

I hope this peek into my writing process might encourage you — and perhaps even young writers in your lives — to consider journaling. Whatever your creative endeavor might be, you never know what putting your thoughts and feelings on paper might reveal…or what magic you might summon.

Kara LaReau was born and raised in Connecticut. She received her Masters in Fine Arts in Writing, Literature, and Publishing from Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts and later worked as an editor at Candlewick Press and at Scholastic Press. She is the author of picture books such as UGLY FISH, illustrated by Scott Magoon, and NO SLURPING, NO BURPING! A Tale of Table Manners, illustrated by Lorelay Bové; an award-winning chapter book series called The Infamous Ratsos, illustrated by Matt Myers; and a middle-grade trilogy called The Unintentional Adventures of the Bland Sisters, illustrated by Jen Hill. Kara lives in Providence, Rhode Island with her husband and son and their cat.