Lola Dutch is a little bit much. A cheerleader for the curious creative child by Kenneth and Sarah Jane Wright

I smile to know that right now, somewhere, there is a child propped up in bed with a tottering stack of books beside them. And a knowing parent, librarian, shop owner, or teacher is probably assisting this obsession. There are also corners filled with art supplies, backyards full of “tunnels to China,” and muffin tins in the sink with the rock-hard remnants of what might once have been blueberries. We love and cheer for the children who make these beautiful messes and applaud the adults who support them. In a world where it’s all too easy to just sit back and passively consume, we came up with Lola Dutch, a story about a little girl who is constantly driven to learn, discover, and create.

Sarah and I are both driven to create. We draw, design, paint, perform, sculpt, sing, build, bake, and even attempt to knit (this last one isn’t going very well). We are happiest when we’ve had a day where we’ve created something.

We discovered that our children are the same. When they would spend an entire day just consuming media without ever actually creating anything, they’d get grumpy and sullen. Not too long after, we’d hear the infamous, “I’m bored,” from an exhausted child who hadn’t done anything all day. So we’d take a step back, turn off the electronics, and give them space to rediscover their curiosity and creativity. Without fail, the kids would soon be tinkering in the garage, getting buried in a book, building tree forts in the yard, or making a creation with something from our art supply cabinet. The act of being curious and creative would completely transform their moods.

Lola Dutch was written to encourage the incredible process of exploration that happens in the mind of a child. When they learn about something, it might spark an interest. They discover Egyptology, fine art, baking, dragons, dinosaurs, a favorite football player… and suddenly they are borderline obsessed. We’ve learned to let our children run with the passion of discovery, and we wanted to create a character that emboldens kids to do just that.

But Lola and her friends don’t just sit and read… they create! True, Lola has a little trouble knowing when to stop, but that’s part of why we love her. You probably know someone like that. In fact, if you’re reading this on “Nerdy Book Club,” you most certainly are just like Lola in some respects.

Sarah and I know it’s so important to raise children who don’t lose their curiosity. We need kids who are driven to discover, follow their interests, and then create. Lola Dutch encourages kids to pursue that spark of inspiration and gives a knowing smile to the adults in their lives.

Yes, it can be a whirlwind to encourage these kids. I know it gets chaotic and you might get whiplash trying to keep up with their latest obsession. I also know some in the world might ask the Lola Dutches among us to sit down, be quiet, and not to make a mess. I like to ignore those people… because these kids who are “a little bit much” are just what the world needs.

About the author and illustrator:

Kenneth and Sarah Jane Wright live in Utah with their four uniquely intense children. In 2008 Sarah Jane opened a simple online shop that has since grown into a worldwide business with art prints, fabrics, wallpaper, puppets, and illustrated children’s books. Kenneth is a full-time educator and history teacher. This is their first picture book together. Visit them online at www.loladutch.com and on Instagram at @loladutch. Find Sarah Jane at www.sarahjanestudios.com and on Instagram at @sarahjanestudios or @loladutch.