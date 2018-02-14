Celebrating the ALA Youth Media Awards with my Students by Colby Sharp

Each year I do a Mock Caldecott unit with my students. We study 20 wonderfully illustrated books, debate them, and then vote on which book we think should win the Caldecott Medal.

One of the perks of this unit, is that my students are extremely excited to see which books the actual Caldecott Committee selects. On Monday, February 12th my students and I gathered in our classroom to watch the awards announcement live. It is always one of my favorite days of the year.

I thought that it would be fun to create a video documenting Youth Media Awards Day from the eyes of a teacher. You can find that video below. I hope it will inspire you to create unforgettable reading memories with your students.

Colby Sharp is a fifth grade teacher in Parma, Michigan. He co-hosts The Yarn podcast with his friend Travis Jonker. His first book, The Creativity Project, a collaboration with more than 40 book creators, comes out March 13.