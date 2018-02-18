THINKING SMALL by Adriana Brad Schanen

“Thank you for writing what it’s like to be a person.”

A slight, brown-haired boy came over to me and whispered those words, barely, after my Fall 2016 visit to Doyle School in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey. He was shy, and vanished back into the crowd before I could get much else out of him. But his words stayed with me, in all their simplicity and complexity, as I returned home and continued writing what I’d intended to be my next book – an upper middle-grade manuscript, something older, bolder and more fantastical than my debut realistic chapter books, Quinny & Hopper and Q&H: Partners in Slime.

I’d written the Q&H books more as a parent than an aspiring children’s author. My 2nd and 3rd grade kids were really enjoying realistic fiction at the time, and craved something more than simple chapter books but weren’t yet ready for true middle-grade novels. I’d been working on a novel for grown-ups, and decided to take a leap and try my hand at creating the kind of “in-between” upper CB/early MG fiction that my girls wanted more of, and which I’d loved as a kid too. (Ramona Quimby and Peter Hatcher, I’m looking at you.)

The result, after a couple of years and many revisions, was a manuscript that toggled between the first-person narratives of two polar-opposite rising 3rd graders whose intense summer friendship runs smack-dab into the uncertainties of a new school year. I loved writing in alternating dual-first person voices, a structure that I hoped would help build perspective-taking and empathy in young readers. It also seemed like the most visceral way of exploring Quinny and Hopper’s magnetic but fragile friendship. I thought of this friendship as the book’s main character, the way it grew like a summer weed, faltered in the fall due to misunderstandings, fear and outside pressures, and ultimately strengthened and survived. Friendships can be so perplexing and thrilling and weird, so wounding and healing. Someone radically different from you can teach you a lot about yourself. I think it’s vital to realistically depict the struggle and pay-off of social courage and friendship diversity for early elementary readers.

But after writing Quinny & Hopper and its sequel, Q&H: Partners in Slime, I decided to tackle something older: a plotty, stand-alone, truly middle grade novel. It was the kind of book I felt I ought to write: high concept, high stakes, with a strong mystery/history/fantasy hook that emerged from my own family’s cultural heritage. I was mapping out its intricate storyline, crafting it to dazzle, pacing it to leave readers winded. I’d gotten it into my head that my chapter books weren’t enough, that I had to write something bigger.

But as I worked on this new fancy-pants upper MG, I couldn’t get that shy, brown-haired boy from that author visit out of my head.

Thank you for writing what it’s like to be a person.

Fiction writers make people, above all else.

I realized I wasn’t done making my 3rd grade people. And Quinny & Hopper weren’t done with each other. So I back-burnered the new MG project, and returned to a small-town neighborhood, a drama-filled elementary classroom and one very, very, extra-very lively chicken coop.

I’m grateful to that little boy for somehow giving me permission to do this.

He helped me realize that sometimes it’s okay to think small.

It’s okay to not reinvent the wheel.

It’s okay to slow down and dig deeper, to aim for the heart instead of shooting for the stars. It’s okay to write what it’s like to be a person.

For her summer reading assignment this past year, my younger daughter, now in middle-school, chose Megan Jean Sovern’s The Meaning of Maggie, a painfully beautiful memoir-style coming of age MG, instead of any of the buzzy dystopian YA novels that her friends picked.

My older daughter, now a high school freshman, is a proud science/math nerd who loves sci-fi/fantasy and reads chemistry textbooks “for fun.” But she also still cherishes her collection of classic Peanuts comics; I found one on her nightstand the other day, alongside Brandon Sanderson’s hefty epic fantasy The Way of Kings.

Children need all kinds of stories – loud and quiet, light and dark, big and small.

Quinny & Hopper: Smart Cookies comes out in June. In it, Quinny petitions to overturn a new school-wide ban on sweets (the horror!). Hopper reinvents the always-empty “Friendship Bench” at recess. She struggles with math anxiety and academic self-esteem in the aftermath of a classmate’s toxic behavior. He struggles with feeling invisible, when his helpfulness and innovative thinking go unnoticed. Like the first two Q&H titles, this one is a character-driven exploration of friendship diversity and social courage, full of ethical dilemmas, creative problem solving and, of course, adventure (including a truckload of ridiculous new chickens). Illustrated by the insightful and delightful Charles Santoso, Smart Cookies clocks in at 283 pages, but it’s an unabashedly small book.

Ann M. Martin, in a foreword to the beloved 1940s classic Betsy-Tacy and Tib, wrote, “These were small stories…but when Maud Hart Lovelace told small stories, she made them seem big.” I just love that. I love books that do that. Schoolyard politics, sibling clashes, wobbly feelings, neighborhood goings-on…I find all the “small stuff” of childhood to be the biggest stuff of all. And I believe young readers deserve dimensional, developed characters that hold a mirror to their own rich interior lives, not just at ages 10, 11 and 12…but also at 7, 8 and 9.

As for that plotty, pacey, stand-alone MG manuscript that I paused in order to write a third Quinny & Hopper, well, it’s still on the back burner, simmering into something more flavorful, I hope. Something more honest and authentic.

Definitely something smaller.

Adriana Brad Schanen is the author of QUINNY & HOPPER, a 2015-16 Bluebonnet nominee and winner of the 2017 Beverly Cleary Children’s Choice Award, and Q&H: PARTNERS IN SLIME. Her third book, Q&H: SMART COOKIES, releases June 5, 2018.