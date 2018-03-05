Cover Reveal for Lowriders: Blast from the Past – Guest Post by Raul the Third

Hello my friends,

I am so excited to be sharing with you the cover reveal to Lowriders Blast from the Past by Cathy Camper and yours truly. For those of you who are already familiar with our series you will notice that our three friends Lupe, Elirio and Flapjack look a little younger than usual. Well that’s because they are! Lowriders Blast from the Past answers the question we’ve all had. How did our three friends meet?

When I started the illustrations for the book I took a time machine back to El Paso Texas to the era when I was a kid in the late seventies and early eighties. As I wandered the streets looking for inspiration I thought about the heat of the sun in the summer and how the days went on forever. I grew up in an apartment complex that was filled with layers of building, balconies and most importantly kids of all ages.

We had so much fun together! Rock fights, endless games of tag, long walks in the ditch and desert were how we filled our days. These memories began to overflow and characters based on a mish mash of people and kids I used to know both in Juarez and in El Paso began to fill my sketchbook. The styles and locales are places you would recognize if you were to visit the beautiful border towns of the Southwest.

The cover is of our heroes riding down the street on their homemade Lowrider bike. Around them is their city and right in front and as you turn the cover their latest adventure awaits! I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I did drawing it.

Raul the Third is the Pura Belpre Award winning illustrator of Lowriders to the Center of the Earth and the forthcoming Lowriders: Blast from the Past.

When Lupe, Flapjack, and Elirio are bullied by Las Matas Moscas, they know they’re going to like one another. When the friends find out they all love lowrider cars, the friendship is golden for life. But the bullies won’t leave the Lowriders alone—and they don’t let any girls or babies into car clubs. Can three determined outcasts prove that they deserve a place in Las Mata Moscas’ car show? Humor, Spanish, and lowriders come together in this rollicking journey through the bumpy terrain of friendship, bullying, and standing up for what you believe in. VAmonos!