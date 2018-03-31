Top 10 Girls of Irrepressible Spunk by Melissa Cairns

Over the past few years, it has come to light how few widely acclaimed children’s books have strong, vocal female characters. As cited in a startling video by Rebel Girls about the lack of girl power in kid’s books, only 53 of Time’s best 100 Children’s books of all time have female characters that even speak in their stories. It’s well past time to shine the spotlight on girls of great spunk and courage, both in fiction and non-fiction. Here is a list that is by no means exhaustive, but HIGHLY recommended “Go, Girl!” favorites.

Sensational Series/Colossal Chapter Reads:

Dory Fantasmagory by Abby Hanlon

For fans of the humor of Junie B. Jones, I cannot recommend the zany Dory series highly enough! From insisting on wearing her nightgown everywhere to the inventive imaginary creatures seen everywhere, Dory (aka Rascal to her family) is a force to be reckoned with in each of her adventures. Random glimpses into her wild imagination bring into reality a diverse cast of characters including her inseparable imaginary monster friend Mary, her Fairy Godmother Mr. Nuggy (with whom she communicates via banana phone), and her nemesis, Mrs. Gobble Gracker. These books are a laugh out loud joy!

Clementine by Sara Pennypacker

Oh my darling, darling Clementine! In each installment, the beloved redhead devises new veggie names for her brother whose name we may never know (after all, she’s named after a fruit), is involved in crazy antics at school, home and with friends. The characters, especially the marvelous leading lady, make each book in the series a delight to read!

Pippi Longstocking by Astrid Lindgren

Though I grew up watching the movie remake in the late 80’s, I did not pick up this book until Lauren Child’s perfectly suited illustrations recently caught my eye. What a zany, spunky girl I had missed out on enjoying as a kid! The bright, whimsical illustrations fit Pippi’s larger than life personality. I hope they remake other books in the series also someday.

Princess in Black by Shannon Hale

These transitional chapter books are PERFECT if you have a little one caught in the frilly princess/ fancy girls/varied color-“licious” books and you want an escape into something with a little more. Princess Magnolia and her unicorn Frimplepants have secret identities and rid their kingdom of monsters in each adventure as Princess in Black and Blackie. The illustrations and text are phenomenally paired. Wonderful treat of an easy reader series!

Riding Freedom by Pam Munoz Ryan

A small stand-alone fictionalized account of the real life of Charlotte (Charley) Parkhurst, this book is fascinating. Paired with illustrations from the incomparable Brian Selznick, I was pulled into the story instantly. Orphaned Charlotte has a gift with horses, but being one of the only girls in the children’s home, she was relegated to house work. She finds freedom in disguise, running away, dressed up as a boy. Over time she finds work with horses and meets many challenges. You can’t help but cheer for Charley as she makes her way.

Real Girls Rock! Non-Fiction:

What To Do About Alice by Barbara Kerley

“I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both.” — Alice’s father, Teddy Roosevelt

This is one of the most mesmerizing biographies I have ever read. Alice Roosevelt had every intention of “eating up the world”. Sliding down the White House stairs on baking trays, introducing her father’s guests to her pet snake, traveling the world and more, Alice certainly did just that! It begs to be read aloud and leaves readers young and old wanting to know more about this fascinating woman from American history!

I Am Malala/ Malala’s Magic Pencil by Malala Yousafzai

The strength, dignity, and voice of this youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner is wonderfully profound. In her beautifully illustrated and end-papered picture book biography, and her longer chapter book length memoir, Malala Yousafzai communicates her passion for a better world through access to education for all. As the daughter of an educator/ headmaster in Pakistan, it is a mission that has shaped and molded Malala’s life, long before the bullets of the Taliban hit their mark in 2012.

Thank You, Sarah by Laurie Halse Anderson

Perfect for Thanksgiving (but truthfully, anytime), this entertaining and informative book on the life and work of Sarah Hale is an important part of our nation’s history. Her perseverance in writing letters to over 36 years of presidents, entreating them to make Thanksgiving a nationally observed holiday, is not a well-known story, but a vital one. Touching on the side- themes of gratitude bringing a nation together (Lincoln approved Thanksgiving as a national holiday through the divisive Civil War), this book is a great springboard into discussions on the power of one voice, not giving up, and gratitude.

Picture Book Powerhouses:

Olivia by Ian Falconer

This spunky, dear, larger than life girl, who just happens to be a pig… oh, how I love her! Whether she’s finding a missing toy, ranting about princesses, or destroying bell towers in Venice after eating too many gelatos, this red-loving, outspoken wonder makes me ridiculously happy.

Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon by Patty Lovell

This book is dearly wonderful on so many levels! Though she is tiny, the world is a wide-open place to her. Though her two front teeth are umm… a little big and her voice is a little croaky, the world smiles and sings with her. David Catrow perfectly captures sweet Molly Lou’s indomitable spirit. This book is not to miss!

There are SO many more that keep coming to mind– May B, Nanny Piggins, Esperanza Rising, Lunch Lady, Star Girl, Nurse, Soldier Spy (Sarah Emma Edmonds picture book bio)—but this is a top ten, so I will reign it in. Check out some of these and more at your school or public library today!

Melissa Cairns has been an educator for the past 15 years, 13 of which has been spent as the school library goddess/ book crazy ringleader at Fairyland Elementary School on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. She loves getting readers of all ages excited about great books and learning. Melissa lives in nearby Chattanooga, Tennessee, and enjoys spending free time reading, writing stories, rooting on her beloved Chicago Cubs, and hanging out with friends and her mini-poodle Luna. Check out her blog at http://readerspen.blogspot.com/