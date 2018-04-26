The Guns in Our Stories by Jeff Seymour

It’s 4:30 a.m. I am exhausted. My teething son is finally asleep, and I should be too. But I can’t stop thinking about Parkland and the responses to it, and instead of sleeping I’m wrestling with a question:

What do we do with the gun deaths and violence in our stories?

I write fantasy adventure novels for eight-to-twelve-year-olds. There are firearms in them. There is violence. And there is also the burning, complicated question of whether that serves the kids who read them. Why do we tell these stories? Why do we give them to kids? What purpose do they have, and what harm can they cause? Should we do this at all?

Most stories in my genre are empowerment fantasies. They invite kids to identify with characters taking on more responsibility, and wielding more power, than those kids can in the real world. They solve mysteries, they right ancient wrongs, they fight and win battles against evils of unfathomable strength. In general, this is a good thing. Imagining yourself as powerful and capable is a precursor to becoming that way, and kids whose environments constantly tell them they’re powerless and incompetent need that countermessage.

But many books in my genre build empowerment fantasies around violence without being clear about its consequences. When I was writing my first kids’ novel, my agent sent me a list of books to read. Among them was a very popular, award-winning story about a ten-year-old boy transported to a dangerous magical kingdom. Around halfway through, he kills someone. Neither he nor anyone around him bats an eye.

This approach is common. It was there when I grew up too, in the books I read, the movies I watched, and the video games I played. I rarely thought twice about it. But the deeper I dig into the message that sends, and the more I notice kids playacting violence, the more those stories strike me as wildly inadequate. It may be acceptable to harm another person in a few situations, like self-defense. But doing that harm takes an awful toll that’s rarely depicted, and when we leave that toll out we lie to kids. That lack of honesty can be a serious problem.

Violent empowerment fantasies alone don’t cause violence, but they help create a mindset that glorifies it. When the act of violently defending the self or others becomes a kid’s empowerment fantasy, stripped of consequences, we shouldn’t be surprised when there are kids (and adults) who yearn to pick up a gun and start shooting, in self-defense or otherwise. The child who fantasizes about killing orcs to protect their friends, the adult who fantasizes about using their assault rifle to stop a mass murderer, and the adolescent who fantasizes about defending their ego by gunning down the people who threaten it share the basic fantasy of exerting power through violence. They all want to be respected for their ability to kill. Most kids learn to see the problems in that fantasy and grow out of it without incident, but not everyone does. There are better ways to encourage children to see themselves as powerful.

People who recognize this often encourage children’s authors to avoid violence entirely. But avoidance has its own shortcomings. I grew up in the same school district as Columbine High School. I was in sixth grade when the shooting there happened. What was national news for most people was local for me, and the hypothetical some prominent adults are asking kids to consider (“What would you do if a shooter entered your school?”) was after-school conversation that didn’t feel hypothetical at all. More kids face that reality, and worse, every year.

Violence happens to children, and around them, and it has serious consequences. The kids who face it deserve books that don’t lie to them by omission. You can avoid writing about physical violence by focusing on other types of conflict, and often that’s the right thing to do. But if we always did that we would ignore kids surrounded by physical violence, and we would never reach kids who seek stories that include it.

So what do we do with gun deaths and acts of violence in our stories, if we can’t ignore them and we can’t always avoid them?

We engage with them.

In real life, violence has serious consequences. It should in our books too, especially when they’re fantasies. When we write a kid hitting someone, they should feel it physically (it hurts) and mentally (it’s really unsettling, unless you’ve done it so many times you’re habituated to it, which is a very dark place to be). When we write a kid incapacitating someone to escape danger, they should experience the deeply uncomfortable, conflicting emotions that violent self-defense creates. When our characters see violence done to others, they should ask the question “What if that was me?” These experiences should change them. And if they kill someone? That should haunt them for the rest of their lives.

When you’re involved in violence as a kid, your security is shattered and your sense of self is threatened. And when you hurt someone, that act hurts you back. The kids touched by violence in our stories should learn this, so that the kids who read them can better understand the violence in their lives and how it affects other people. The best children’s stories already meet this standard. The rest of us should hold ourselves to it too.

We can’t ignore gun deaths and acts of violence, and we can’t hide from them. But by better describing what happens to the people they touch, maybe we can make them less common.

