Poll: Favorite Read Aloud of the 2017-2018 School Year
I’ve been thinking a lot about the books we read aloud to children, and the impact the read aloud experience has on the development of our readers. On Sunday, I had the opportunity to hang out with a bunch of former students and they all brought up books that I read aloud to them when they were in fourth grade. I talk a little more about it in the video below.
Please share the following in the comments below:
- What is one book you remember being read aloud to you when you were a child?
- What has been your favorite read aloud during the 2017-2018 school year?
I’ll randomly select one person, and send them a copy of 2018 Global Read Aloud pick Amal UnboundAmal Unbound.
I fondly remember Charlotte’s Web being read aloud by my second-grade teacher. Wonder by R.J. Palacio is an amazing read-aloud for 2017-2018.
A read a loud I remember from fourth grade is “Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH” and one of the favorite read alouds for my second graders this year is “THe Wild Robot” and “The WIld Robot Escapes”.
I recall my second grade teacher reading Pippi Longstocking. This year’s favorite read aloud was After the Fall.
The Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E Frankweiler- in sixth grade. I couldn’t wait each day to hear the next chapter!
I loved having Madeline read to me. My favorite read aloud this year was Wishtree by Katherine Applegate. It was amazing to see and hear their reactions to the story.
My seventh grade English teacher read us Death Be Not Proud and allowed us to journal to begin each class. I still have my journal and I don’t remember anything else from that class.
My favorite read aloud from this year is Horrible Bear by Ame Dyckman and Zach O’Hora My first and second graders love it and request it and read it to each other all the time.
We have read soooo many great books this year! Right now we are reading the first in the Unicorn Rescue Society series and loving it. Too hard to choose.
my 4th grade teacher read ‘a wrinkle in time’ aloud to us, and i have never forgotten it.
A read aloud I remember is A Wrinkle in Time.
I remember my third grade teacher reading James and the Giant Peach aloud, and it was magical. My favorite read aloud from this year has been A Long Walk to Water. My kids were stunned by the ending!
In 5th grade, read aloud was after lunch. If we were good- we got extra time for read aloud. So I made darn sure my fellow fifth graders were in a straight, quiet line in the hallway! 🤫 I loved being transported from the classrooom to Sam Gribley’s hemlock tree in the Catskill Mountains (My Side of the Mountain). There I lived off the land with Sam proving to my family that I could do it, all on my own. I felt lile that book was written for me because I dreamed of doing the same thing! I will NEVER forget that book and the joy it brought me after lunch! I am reading The Thief of Always to my fifth grade class now and THEY CANNOT GET ENOUGH. I love seeing their faces light up following Harvey on his adventure and hope they too never forget this experience. ❤️
Favorite read alouds from when I was a kid: The Giver and Julie of the Wolves. My favorite read aloud of this year is The Wild Robot. My kids have been asking every day since we finished if we can read the sequel 🙂 We’re going to start it next week.
Growing up in Guatemala and just attending up to the six grade, I do not remember having any book read out loud to me. When I started working as a teacher assistant in a first grade classroom, I would enjoy all the picture books the teacher would read to the students and that was my first experience hearing a book read out loud to me. I would have to say that the book for 2017 and 2018 that I remember for real I would be The Last Stop on Market Street read out loud by the author himself Matt de la Pena.
Our favorite read aloud this year was Fish in a Tree.
I remember my second grade teacher, Mrs. Snyder, reading A Wrinkle in Time! My fourth grade students’ favorite read alouds (must be plural!) are The Wild Robot, and currently, The Wild Robot Escapes. Magical moments shared together…just magical!
It’s hard to choose! This year, we read aloud Towers Falling, Maxi’s Secrets, The Wild Robot, and The Wild Robot Escapes. Each evoked different emotions, and that’s what it’s all about!
“The Hundred Dresses”was one of my favs. This year my favorite read alouds were Wishtree, Wild Robot or The Last Fifth Grade Class of Emerson Elementary. So hard to choose.
I have quite a few different favorite books that became my favorites after a teacher read them aloud to me. I own them all and re-read them as often as I can! My favorite, if I have to choose, would have to be The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis.
My favorite read aloud of the 2017/2018 school year is Baby Monkey, Private Eye by Brian Selznick. My daughter absolutely LOVED this book and it was fun introducing her to Selznick.
Too hard to pick just one but Restart and Refugee have been great!
I wasn’t read aloud to in school when I was younger. But lucky for me had great parents who did! Loved the Island of the Blue Dolphins!
I had a great 5th grade teacher who read many great books to us, but I think my favorite was A Wrinkle in Time. This year I think my favorite read aloud was The Wild Robot Escapes. My third graders loved it (we read the The Wild Robot first) and so did I!
I will always remember the magic of The Indian in the Cupboard. I know it has its issues today, but as a third grader in 1987 it was magic. When I first got my job as a school librarian 9 years ago I tried to read it, but it wasn’t the same. It doesn’t change my experience with it though.
This year, I think my favorite read aloud was After the Fall by Dan Santat. The reactions on the students’ faces on the last page were priceless! My kindergarten read aloud favorite from this year was Red and Lulu by Matt Tavares. The gasps were audible and they cheered at the end. It is a book they ask for every week.
I wish I could do a chapter book read aloud but it would take months, and I think it looses something. I do start chapter books to introduce them to something new…I know now to be prepared with multiple copies and the holds list! 😉
My favorite read aloud as a kid wasn’t until high school. I loved Shakespeare. For the 2017-2018 school year, our favorite read aloud was Hatchet.
My childhood was a long time ago and I don’t remember any read alouds, but in my first year of teaching, I read The Secret Garden and attempted a British accent. I still remember the magic of sharing that space and time with my students.
My favorite read aloud this year was Scar Island by Dan Gemeinhart. It kept us on the edges of our seats all the way through.
The only read aloud I remember as a kid was the Last of the Really Great Wangdoodles. And I loved Wishtree and Wild Robot Returns for new read alouds this year. But I loved Johnny Tremain for the depth of conversations we had.
Wishtree has been my favorite read aloud this year. The discussion with children and the message to welcome all is so beautiful. When I was young I remember my grandma reading a Helen Keller biography to me. It is where my love of teaching and learning began. She was my childhood hero.
My 5th & 6th grade teacher read The Adventures of Tom Sawyer to us. My favorite readaloud for this year was Restart by Gordon Korman. Bawled my eyes out at the end…some of the kids said, “good acting” but it was for REAL! 🙂
The Phantom Tollbooth had such an impact on me that I painted the map from the endpages to fill a bedroom wall!
Among favorites of students this year were Dan Gemeinhart’s The Honest Truth and Some Kind of Courage.
I read The Tequila Worm this year by Viola Canales and my students LOVED it! They all said the had never read a book like it. My favorite read aloud from childhood was probably in 1992 when my mom read The Giver to me. It had just come out and now when I read it to my students I still see the same pictures in my head that I did when I was 9.
Two favorite read alouds as a student: The Boxcar Children in second grade has stuck with me for some reason after all these years. Even more memorably, when I was in college, one of my Education professors read The Witch of Blackbird Pond to us to model the power of a class read aloud. THAT was amazing as few of my teachers had done read alouds. For my class this year I have a hard time choosing between Wonder by RJ Palacio and Rump by Liesl Shurtliff.
My sixth grade teacher read And Then There None by Agatha Christi to us and then we got to watch the black and white movie and eat popcorn. She was an amazing reader! Some Kind of Courage was my 6th grade students’ favorite read aloud this year.
I’m reading The Case of the Deadly Desperados by Caroline Lawrence to my Reno, Nevada Fourth graders. It is full of Nevada history, mining, and adventure. My kids are loving it. Read Aloud is my favorite part of the day.
I also loved my fourth grade read alouds. Every single one of them. I think A Wrinkle in Time was my favorite back then.
Our third grade teacher make “Pippi Longstocking” come alive for us as she read aloud. It has always been a favorite and sparked my imagination! I was given a picture book by Scott Magoon. “Breathe” is a story that Regie Routman read to a group of our Iowa teachers when getting ready for our state reading conference. Regie asked us all to sit back and relax and just “breathe” and to remember what is most important as we help our students become readers and writers. She autographed the book and presented it to me (I had been her Iowa liaison for this Q&A session.)
A read-aloud I’ve enjoyed sharing with students this year is “Memoirs of a Hamster” by Devin Scillian. When I’ve visited some of our K-2 classes this year to cover for their teacher for a short while, this story captivates the students, and keeps them attentive. They enjoy hearing about the cat’s tricks. And I enjoy using my flair for drama to convey the character’s emotions.
My favorite read aloud this year was “The Lightning Girl” by Stacy McAnulty. I read this aloud to all of our 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students and each day they did not want it to end!
I remember “Little House on the Prairie” read aloud in 4th grade and I read all of the series after that!