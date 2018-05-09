Poll: Favorite Read Aloud of the 2017-2018 School Year

I’ve been thinking a lot about the books we read aloud to children, and the impact the read aloud experience has on the development of our readers. On Sunday, I had the opportunity to hang out with a bunch of former students and they all brought up books that I read aloud to them when they were in fourth grade. I talk a little more about it in the video below.

Please share the following in the comments below:

What is one book you remember being read aloud to you when you were a child?

What has been your favorite read aloud during the 2017-2018 school year?

I’ll randomly select one person, and send them a copy of 2018 Global Read Aloud pick Amal UnboundAmal Unbound.

Colby Sharp is a fifth grade teacher in Parma, Michigan. He is the editor of The Creativity Project, co-founder of the Nerdy Book Club, and Co-host of The Yarn Podcast.