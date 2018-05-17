COYOTE SUNRISE Cover Reveal by Dan Gemeinhart

Okay, folks. I’m gonna try to be calm about this. But, spoiler alert, I’m gonna fail at that.

I am so, so, so excited to finally start talking about my next book, THE REMARKABLE JOURNEY OF COYOTE SUNRISE. It comes out in early 2019, and even though I’m glad I’ve got the word “early” in there, it’s gonna be awful hard for me to wait that long to share this story with the world. But, for today, I’m over-the-top excited to be able to share the book’s beautiful cover here with the Nerdy Book Club.

This story, like all stories, is about lots of things: family, love, grief, forgiveness, memory, home, friendship. But, at its heart, it’s all about the girl in it’s title: Coyote Sunrise. She is unlike any other character I’ve ever written, and I’m head-over-heels in love with her. She’s brave and broken and bold and brilliant, and I loved every minute I got to spend with her.

Twelve-year-old Coyote doesn’t have what anyone would call a normal childhood. She lives with her dad on an old school bus they’ve converted into a camper, rambling around the country. They never stay one place long, she never goes to school, and they never, ever talk about the home they left behind. Because, five years ago, it wasn’t just Coyote and her dad; she had a mom and two sisters and a home they loved. Then, one tragic day, her mom and sisters were killed in a car accident. Her dad was too heart-broken and haunted by memories to keep living the life they’d been living, so they sold their house and bought the bus and changed their names and they’ve been roaming and wandering ever since, trying to leave their sadness behind.

That all changes, though, the day that Coyote learns that something irreplaceable is about to be destroyed forever: something that’s tied to one of her last memories of her mom and sisters, something she would do anything to save. She has four days to get all the way across the country to save it, and that’s exactly what she intends to do. Four days to race 3600 miles back to a home she hasn’t seen in five years .

Along the way, Coyote and her dad pick up a ragtag crew of hitchhikers and fellow travelers, folks with their own burdens and journeys and lessons to teach. Over the course of thousands of miles, Coyote will learn that going home can sometimes be the hardest journey of all . . . but that with friends by her side, she just might be able to turn her “once upon a time” into a “happily ever after.”

This is a story that lives right in the very middle of my heart. Writing it was a joy, and a struggle, and an emotional journey all of its own. It was exhausting and it was exhilarating and what always kept me coming back and moving forward was the remarkable girl at center stage. Her voice and her courage and her strength didn’t just push the plot – it pulled me along, too. I was gratefully, breathlessly along for the ride.

Coyote is front and center in this story, and I’m so glad that she’s front and center on the cover, too. To say I got goosebumps the first time I saw this cover would be a gross understatement. What’s bigger than goosebumps? Ostrichbumps? Yeah. I got ostrichbumps.

Celia Krampien, the artist behind this cover, managed to somehow take the story from my heart and capture it perfectly in a single picture. When I saw Coyote, sitting there on that bus looking out at the world, my only thought was, “Yep. There she is. That’s her.”

So, I hope you love this cover. I sure do.

And I hope, when the book finally comes out, that you love the story, too. And I hope that you love Coyote as much as I do.

I can’t wait for you to meet her.

Dan Gemeinhart: MG Author of GOOD DOG (2018), THE HONEST TRUTH (2015), SOME KIND OF COURAGE (2016), & SCAR ISLAND (2017). Happy Dad, Former Librarian.