Poll: Last Read Aloud of the School Year

A couple of weeks ago, I asked Nerdy Readers to share their favorite read aloud from both their childhood and this school year. I’m back this week with another poll question. What book will be the last book you read aloud to your students this year? Please let me know down in the comments below. I cannot wait learn what book you chose.

Below you will find a video I made about how I pick the last read aloud of the school year. In the video I also share the book I selected!

Please share the following in the comments below:

How do you select the last book that you will read aloud to students?

What book did you pick (will you pick) this school year?

I’ll randomly select one person that leaves a comment and send them a copy of The Creativity Project.

