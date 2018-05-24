Tags
Poll: Last Read Aloud of the School Year
A couple of weeks ago, I asked Nerdy Readers to share their favorite read aloud from both their childhood and this school year. I’m back this week with another poll question. What book will be the last book you read aloud to your students this year? Please let me know down in the comments below. I cannot wait learn what book you chose.
Below you will find a video I made about how I pick the last read aloud of the school year. In the video I also share the book I selected!
Please share the following in the comments below:
- How do you select the last book that you will read aloud to students?
- What book did you pick (will you pick) this school year?
Colby Sharp is a fifth grade teacher in Parma, Michigan. He is the editor of The Creativity Project, co-founder of the Nerdy Book Club, and Co-host of The Yarn Podcast.
I agree with all the things you said in your video. So many things to consider…..I teach first graders and at the end of the year I want to leave them with a happy memory. I am torn between I Wish You More by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and It Will Be Okay by Lysa TerKeurst. I teach at an international school in Seoul, S Korea and each year brings many transitions so I feel like It Will Be Okay might be the better choice but I still have not decided. I might read both — one on the day before the last day and one the last day.
Right now I’m choosing books that inspire empathy.
I Wish You More, always tearful for me as a final sendoff, but even more so this year with our school closing.
Good choice – great video. I only see my students once a week, so my read aloud has to be quick. This year, for 3rd grade I am doing Elevator Family – great word play and a fun read. For 2nd grade I am doing a Melissa Stewart trio. Not sure about 4th and 5th yet.
One of my favorite read alouds is Ira Sleeps Over by Bernard Waber. I read this during the year. But on the last day I read, Ira Says Goodbye by Waber. It is about a friend moving away and the emotions that go with that. In the end, they remain friends by visiting and talking on the phone. So many of my 2nd graders are sad they won’t all be together next year and this helps to show that they can still be friends.
I enjoyed watching your video. I choose to share one of my favorite books, The Day the Crayons Quit, with my friends.
I am ending the year with the novel Fish in a Tree. We’ve read a lot of great books together this year, and I too wanted to end the year with a book that gives them hope. A book that reminds them that they have the power to rise above their circumstances. A book that reminds them that the words they speak matter and affect others. I’m going to miss them, and I hope this book touches their hearts and is a wonderful class family memory.
We just completed ESPERANZA RISING yesterday and they loooooved it! We were supposed to finish it today, but they beeeeegged for the last chapter so I gave in and they were blown away by the last sentence in the Author’s Note. We have 5 school days left, so i’ll be reading picture books daily to my fifth graders. This is the end of my twenty-eighth year of teaching and I read the same book on the last day of school every year: MISS RUMPHIUS. She and I have a lot in common what with living by the sea, and traveling to far away lands, and trying to make the world a more beautiful place. At the end I ask my students if they know of anything I may have tried to do to make the world a more beautiful place and they get it (teaching). I tell them that they will probably spend at least a little time by the sea and get to travel a bit as they grow older, but they also need to think about how they will make the world a more beautiful place (future profession/contribution to society) and it’s perfectly okay if they don’t know what that is yet. And then we play one last game of kickball until the bell rings and I hand out their report cards in a package with three wrapped books and a packet of lupine seeds.
I read First Day Jitters. I know that’s a strange choice but mine just came back from moving up day and were so nervous about going to sixth grade. I talk to them about that teachers were scared about a new class also. My last big read aloud was Short, which we had great discussions about it.
My students insisted we read The Wild Robot Escapes after reading the first book, so we’ve been reading it several times a day in order to finish it. Today’s our last day and we’ve got 40 pages left. We all are Loving it! Many thanks to Pernille Ripp and the Global Read Aloud for the inspiration to read The Wild Robot!
I teach sixth grade and feel the same way about read aloud in general, and about the importance of the last read aloud of the year. I know my 6th graders won’t have read aloud in 7th or 8th grade and it makes me sad. I, too, have decided to read a book that is not yet published: Breakout by Kate Messner. I teach in a program for the gifted in an affluent neighborhood (where I can’t afford a house). Like Nora in Breakout, my students live sheltered lives. I am hoping Breakout will help them open their eyes and see what life is like beyond their neighborhood.
Great video and a book I would like to read. However it will not be published until October 2018! You must have received a galley from the publisher?
One of my classes has read The Night of the Spadefoot Toads as an end of the year along with Fish in a Tree.