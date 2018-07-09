So What Are You Reading? by Cindy Minnich

It’s a Monday morning that looks a lot like most of my summer Monday mornings. I’m sitting here with a cup of coffee, looking at my phone. Most mornings, admittedly, I’m either reading a book on it or scrolling through social media to see what everyone else was up to last night after I went to bed. This morning, I’m sitting in Pennsylvania scrolling through all the posts about NerdCampMI and am realizing that I’m having serious FOMO about the conversations and reading recommendations I would have gotten from my friends there. It’s always fun to hear what they are excited about and, if I haven’t had it on my TBR list, why it MUST be there now. Those conversations will fuel both my reading life and the discussions I’ll have in the future with my students and family (and, to be honest, anyone who will listen).

But the internet makes the world so much smaller.

I don’t have to be there to hear about what you think I shouldn’t miss.

Put a micro-review (just 2-4 sentences) for a title you have read recently that absolutely shouldn’t be missed and why.

Thanks! I look forward to seeing what you have to share!

Cindy Minnich is a high school English teacher in Central Pennsylvania who is a book, board game, and Broadway fanatic – and she’s blessed with an understanding husband and son who not only support her interests but share them.