So What Are You Reading? by Cindy Minnich
It’s a Monday morning that looks a lot like most of my summer Monday mornings. I’m sitting here with a cup of coffee, looking at my phone. Most mornings, admittedly, I’m either reading a book on it or scrolling through social media to see what everyone else was up to last night after I went to bed. This morning, I’m sitting in Pennsylvania scrolling through all the posts about NerdCampMI and am realizing that I’m having serious FOMO about the conversations and reading recommendations I would have gotten from my friends there. It’s always fun to hear what they are excited about and, if I haven’t had it on my TBR list, why it MUST be there now. Those conversations will fuel both my reading life and the discussions I’ll have in the future with my students and family (and, to be honest, anyone who will listen).
But the internet makes the world so much smaller.
I don’t have to be there to hear about what you think I shouldn’t miss.
Put a micro-review (just 2-4 sentences) for a title you have read recently that absolutely shouldn’t be missed and why.
Thanks! I look forward to seeing what you have to share!
Cindy Minnich is a high school English teacher in Central Pennsylvania who is a book, board game, and Broadway fanatic – and she’s blessed with an understanding husband and son who not only support her interests but share them.
The Boy, the Bird, and the Coffin Maker by Matilda Woods. I loved this little book about the coffin maker, the boy, and his faithful friend the bird. With dashes of magical realism, and a story within the story, this little book can be recommended reading to anyone that enjoys a good, sweet read.
In fairness, I ought to start. I have been reading ahead though, so neither of these books is out YET.
1) Denis Ever After by Tony Abbott – While it starts out with a view of what life after death is like for Denis (which reminds me a bit of The Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold in some ways), it quickly turns into a murder mystery with Denis connecting with his twin five years after his death to attempt to find his killer. The collaboration between the brothers and the clues along the way making the three days between Denis’s disappearance and finding him a bit clearer – and so heartbreakingly frustrating because there is no way to undo what’s been done to Denis or his family. Pub date: 7/24/18.
2) Dear Evan Hansen by Val Emmich (with the original creators composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and book writer Steven Levenson) – This brings together my love of Broadway to my love of YA lit. You don’t have to have seen DEH to appreciate this novel; you won’t be disappointed if you have. The voices of Connor and Evan are fresh and add so much to the story line of Evan’s misunderstood and misinterpreted letter to himself (which is mistaken as a suicide note from Connor) that everything I felt in the theater was amplified. Pub date: October 2018.
Ruinous Sweep by Tim Wynne-Jones. I usually like this author’s thrillers and this book does not disappoint. It is about a teenage boy who was injured in a hit-and-run car accident; he is hanging onto life in the hospital when his girlfriend visits. (That is where I had to stop reading and finally go to bed last night.) Audience: teens and adults. Pub date: June 2018
Amal Unbound by Aisha Saeed. I read it yesterday and I am changed. The book offers a powerful window into the lives of children in a village in Pakistan. Big, complex issues like indentured servitude, family, bravery, friendship and women’s rights are accessible in this powerful quick read. I loved Amal and you will too!
I loved that book, too, and featured it in my Great Summer Reads presentation for 5th graders.
I just finish Because of Mr. Terupt and will be changed forever. This is the story of the impact one teacher can have on a classroom of children. When I finished, I immediately went to B&N and bought the two sequels.
I read Ghost Boys over the weekend. Heart-touching and definitely thought-provoking, it’s written from a murdered 12 year old’s point of view. I feel this would be perfect for grades 5-7.
My latest professional read is From Striving to Thriving. Excellent points, easy format, and a ton of practical ideas for moving our struggling readers to improve and actually come to enjoy reading! I plan to facilitate a book study in September with the elementary teachers at my school.
Being the Change
continuing An Irish Country Doctor series
Lots more in my stacks
Amal Unbound! I just finished it last week and I am still thinking about it and the impact it has had on me and the impact it will have on students reading it. It offers a glimpse of Pakistan and the lack of women’s rights and the power of wealthy individuals. Amal can be an inspiration to so many! My favorite non-fiction of the summer is the new Scientists in the Field book: the Hyena Scientist. Fascinating look at this animal I knew little about. My favorite book of the year is now Wonderland by Barbara O’Connor. It is out in late August but put it on your list! It is a story of friendship and the challenges the main character faces from having a mother who continually moves them around to various towns. Of course a dog is involved and that is just the icing on the cake with this book! When it ended, I was sad to say goodbye to the characters so I plan to read it all over again!
Messy Grace: How a Pastor with Gay Parents Learned to Love Others Without Sacrificing Conviction by Caleb Kaltenbach. The book had an interesting perspectative of how he was raised in the gay community and in his teenage years became a Christain, which is somewhat of a twist on what we normally hear. He has a deep understanding of both communities and shows how we can love each other with still holding on to our beliefs.
Just finished The Lying Game by Ruth Ware. It was a really good mystery with a different twist. I seem to have gravitated towards fiction and mysteries set in Australia or Britain! I guess it has to do with being able to go somewhere without leaving home.
Front Desk by Kelly Yang … a compelling young heroine about new immigrant poverty and the bonds of capitalism for the working class poor.
Just finished re-reading Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte. This story takes me away to a time long ago, and, just when I feel comfortable, surprises me again and again. I love interacting with Bronte as she speaks to me, her “Dear Reader,” and I never tire of hearing her say “Dear Reader, I married him” as part of the best true ending to this beautiful story. Re-reading the classics: a gift you choose to give yourself!
Just finished David Sedaris’ Calypso. After many other serious books, I needed some humor. Highly recommend!
Allegedly by Tiffany Jackson. It will break your heart AND your brain. It is shocking to the very last page.
Here’s a link to books I’ve read this summer. Make your own “My Book Lists” to share with students or colleagues on Bookopolis.com – https://bit.ly/2tBGQ8H
I’m loving When Dimple Met Rishi..it reminds me of Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell (an all time fave of mine:)
I loved Ebb and Flow by Heather Smith, as well as the upcoming Inkling by Kenneth Oppel. I’m also a huge fan of Amal Unbound by Aisha Saeed and Front Desk by Kelly Yang.