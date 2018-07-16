Kinda A Reader by Ona Feinberg

We were touring the Lodge when the innkeepers mentioned the library. Courtney and Matt had already been so generous with their time, but my kids practically squealed, “Oh, yes! We HAVE to see the library!”

The children climbed the steps ahead of me, stepping on the dog blockade, and commenting on how this was the kind of library they knew I have always wanted. My youngest found a picture book right away and Matt offered to let us have any book we wanted to read.

“To take home?” my kids asked incredulously. “We can return it to you next time we stay here!”

On the way back down, Courtney, who had been listening to my kids chatter on about books, asked them, “So, you guys are readers then?”

My back was to my kids, but I cocked my head slightly to listen to their answer. What would they say?

My middle son was the first to speak. “Yes.”

I raised my eyebrows at Courtney in surprise.

“Well, kinda.” He added.

This felt spot-on. “Well, kinda” is growth!

Courtney nodded her head, “Well, a teacher for a mom so you kinda have to be a reader right?”

I wish it were that easy. I have books everywhere in my house, we visit the library and the bookstore. I have read to my kids since they were babies, read in front of my kids, talked about books, given them choices, and explained how reading benefits your whole self, your whole life. Yet, when fifth grade began, my middle son still said things like “It’s Saturday, I’m not reading” or even “I hate reading.”

I don’t think he finished even one independent reading book at school before fifth grade. But now fifth grade is over and he says, “Well, kinda.” So I sat down and interviewed him a little. Turns out, before fifth grade, he liked reading “a 4 out of 10.”

****

I’m wondering how you felt about reading before fifth grade.

I would always just stand around waiting for someone to recommend a book to me, and then eventually I would just pick the same picture book every day.

I’m wondering how you felt about reading in fifth grade.

Much better. I read chapter books now. I’ve read like 12.

What was your favorite?

Ghost. No, Restart, Restart.

Why?

It’s a fun book!

What’s the difference between reading with your eyes and reading with your ears?

Well, first of all, it strains my eyes to look at the pages. But then, with the audiobook, they do characters too, so maybe that’s also why I like it better this year.

****

So what’s the difference now? What happened in fifth grade? When I asked him while audio recording his answer, my son said that now he knows what kind of books he likes. He thinks maybe he’s just older. But I believe it is more than that.

Luckily, I’ve been listening, paying attention, noticing all year.

I listened when he couldn’t stop talking about the Sandra Cisneros short story, “Eleven” at the dinner table. He connected to that story, which made him like it enough to quote it: “When you are eleven, you are also ten, nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, and one.” I listened when my boys were in the backseat, discussing their school’s March Madness book selection, and my 11-year old let it slip that not only was he reading, but he was learning about reading, and “kinda” enjoying it. I started reading Endling because I listened to his recommendations, and laughed when he bragged, “Usually you are ahead of me in a book, but now I know more than you!” I listened.

I paid attention when he read The Cursed Child as his first independent reading book, and finished it. I paid attention when he started listening to audiobooks, and I paid attention when he went to the physical therapist and found out that his vestibular system was most likely causing him headaches and eye fatigue when he read with his eyes. I paid attention when he read for his book club, when he chose another book, when he talked about a book. I paid attention.

I noticed that yes, he was getting older. But, that wasn’t all that was happening. I noticed his teacher let him read audiobooks, understanding that it was still reading. I noticed when she listened to his ideas, and when she reminded him that he was a reader. I noticed that she pushed his thinking and his stamina, but not too many of his buttons. I noticed she didn’t enforce reading with punishment, but encouraged it with enthusiasm. I noticed she gave him choices and helped him know what books he might enjoy. I noticed.

****

What are your summer reading plans?

I’m going to try the library summer reading thing. I know I want to read Patina and Sunny.

So how do you like reading now from 1- 10?

8.

****

My son says he’s “kinda” a reader now. I say he has summer reading plans! He says “kinda,” I say his enjoyment doubled. Doubled.

I say he can call himself a reader now.

I say, “Thank you” to his fifth-grade teacher.

Ona Feinberg is a K-5 Instructional Coach in Central Pennsylvania. She began her teaching career in second grade and started teaching 6th grade in 2001. She is passionate about teaching, reading, writing, authenticity, kindness, and her 3 children. When she isn’t at school you might find her writing, reading, or walking her dog, Finnegan Foxy Feinberg. You can follow her on her blog onathought.com, or on Twitter @OnaFeinberg.