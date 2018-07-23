Read It Again…and Again by Candice Watkins

What is your favorite movie or tv show? Do you know whole chunks of dialogue by heart? Do you own it in multiple formats or have the ability to stream it on a medley of devices?

Now, could you imagine someone having the audacity to tell you one single viewing of your favorite movie or tv show was enough? That seeing it once was all you needed to really enjoy it. Ridiculous, right? In fact, movie theaters have picked up on this love of re-viewing movies and present special showings of films like E.T. and Indiana Jones and Elf playing to packed cinemas.

I can honestly say no one has ever questioned my love of the film, The Princess Bride. It amused my grandfather to no end that I could recite almost the entire movie by heart when we’d watch it together. I’ve owned it on VHS, DVD, and most recently on iTunes. When I’m sick, it’s too hot outside, it’s stormy or I’m just feeling nostalgic this movie is a go to indulgence I’ve watched far too many times to count.

On the other hand, I do clearly remember a reading teacher admonishing me for reading The Chronicles of Narnia books on repeat. I also recall how ashamed I felt. The experience made me question myself as a reader. I personally identified as a reader. My nose was always in some book or another. Reading was an escape for a kid who moved around a lot and was always the new girl. The reassurance I found with characters in the books I read provided stability in a life I had very little control of as a child. This teacher’s questioning of my habits made me think perhaps I was wrong.

We naturally want more of the things we love. Whether its being a regular customer at a shop, second helpings of a favorite food, repeated viewings of films, or multiple readings of the same book.

Recently, Pernille Rip tweeted out a statement from author Dav Pilkey she had heard at a summer conference, “When a child is repeatedly reading the same thing be grateful rather than stopping them from having such a life changing experience says Dav Pilkey.”

This quote and the comments and interactions that followed resonated with me. I thought about my students who pour over the same books over and over again. My son who has himself worn out many beloved books by thumbing through them over and over again.

And then I just couldn’t shake the thought.

ERRORS EDUCATORS MAKE

We teachers sometimes get caught up in reading quantity instead of quality. We rush students though books to get to the next one. We fail to allow students to savor their reading and really take it in. We tell our students what to think instead of letting them ingest it and rush them on to the next book in a mistaken attempt to reach a mythical 40 book challenge. We fail in the mission of helping grow readers. We miss the proverbial forest for the trees.

Teachers often also miss out on the opportunity to develop writing skills that can be highlighted through the practice of rereading. Taking a beloved piece and having students lift lines of text that speak to them and using the author’s style to develop their own writing is a fantastic way to both have engagement and ownership. Plus is ties reading and writing together, as they should be.

Then we make the mistake of telling kids what they can and can’t read and make a big deal about levels and reading ability. Students are told they can’t read what they are interested in and texts they don’t care about are shoved into their hands as alternatives. Then disappointment and disapproval abounds when students don’t read the assigned books. Joy is stolen from everyone in this process.

WHY KIDS REREAD

So often the students whose hands get slapped when returning to the same texts over and over again are the ones the most in need of encouragement as readers. The books they return to were a successful reading experience. They forged a connection with the text through the victory of reading it. Reading the same books helps these kids feel like winners and that is a feeling all students deserve.

For others, the comfort provided by reading the same things again and again is an escape to a well known land where the events are predictable and the outcome predestined. Anxiety among the young is on the rise. So many of our students live with uncertainty and fear. School and that well-worn book are the few constants some of our students enjoy. If rereading a book helps a emotionally fragile student thrive, they should be able to thrive.

Sometimes there is no deep, underlying reason. Sometimes rereading is just for fun.

WHAT TEACHERS CAN DO

Rereading holds a familiarity and intrinsic satisfaction rarely found outside of a comfy blanket, a well-worn stuffed animal, or an overwatched film. Reading the same text repeatedly helps affirm our understanding and provides a confirmation that we “get it”. It is the mark that something is ours because we have committed it to memory.

How can we help encourage perpetual rereaders:

Talk to your students about the books they love. Find out what draws them to the book they keep going back to.

Celebrate rereading when it is noticed

Let them share their book with others

Share what books are your “go to” reads

Encourage the practice of rereading

Actively practice rereading

Educators should be grateful students want to recreate the experiences they had when reading beloved books. Mainly because our students are creating lifelong connections and are on their way to becoming lifelong readers when they do this. Our whole purpose as literacy guides is to help instill a love of the written word. When students reread, they are finding the joy of communing with a piece of literature. The book they keep picking up is becoming part of who they are. And that is magical.

Candice Watkins is a 19 year teaching veteran in Houston, Texas. She is always looking for ways to grow as a teacher and a reader, which is why her “to be read” pile never shrinks. Kids can reread in her class. Candice can be found on Twitter and Instagram @mrswreads and mrswreads.blog