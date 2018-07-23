Tags
Read It Again…and Again by Candice Watkins
What is your favorite movie or tv show? Do you know whole chunks of dialogue by heart? Do you own it in multiple formats or have the ability to stream it on a medley of devices?
Now, could you imagine someone having the audacity to tell you one single viewing of your favorite movie or tv show was enough? That seeing it once was all you needed to really enjoy it. Ridiculous, right? In fact, movie theaters have picked up on this love of re-viewing movies and present special showings of films like E.T. and Indiana Jones and Elf playing to packed cinemas.
I can honestly say no one has ever questioned my love of the film, The Princess Bride. It amused my grandfather to no end that I could recite almost the entire movie by heart when we’d watch it together. I’ve owned it on VHS, DVD, and most recently on iTunes. When I’m sick, it’s too hot outside, it’s stormy or I’m just feeling nostalgic this movie is a go to indulgence I’ve watched far too many times to count.
On the other hand, I do clearly remember a reading teacher admonishing me for reading The Chronicles of Narnia books on repeat. I also recall how ashamed I felt. The experience made me question myself as a reader. I personally identified as a reader. My nose was always in some book or another. Reading was an escape for a kid who moved around a lot and was always the new girl. The reassurance I found with characters in the books I read provided stability in a life I had very little control of as a child. This teacher’s questioning of my habits made me think perhaps I was wrong.
We naturally want more of the things we love. Whether its being a regular customer at a shop, second helpings of a favorite food, repeated viewings of films, or multiple readings of the same book.
Recently, Pernille Rip tweeted out a statement from author Dav Pilkey she had heard at a summer conference, “When a child is repeatedly reading the same thing be grateful rather than stopping them from having such a life changing experience says Dav Pilkey.”
This quote and the comments and interactions that followed resonated with me. I thought about my students who pour over the same books over and over again. My son who has himself worn out many beloved books by thumbing through them over and over again.
And then I just couldn’t shake the thought.
ERRORS EDUCATORS MAKE
We teachers sometimes get caught up in reading quantity instead of quality. We rush students though books to get to the next one. We fail to allow students to savor their reading and really take it in. We tell our students what to think instead of letting them ingest it and rush them on to the next book in a mistaken attempt to reach a mythical 40 book challenge. We fail in the mission of helping grow readers. We miss the proverbial forest for the trees.
Teachers often also miss out on the opportunity to develop writing skills that can be highlighted through the practice of rereading. Taking a beloved piece and having students lift lines of text that speak to them and using the author’s style to develop their own writing is a fantastic way to both have engagement and ownership. Plus is ties reading and writing together, as they should be.
Then we make the mistake of telling kids what they can and can’t read and make a big deal about levels and reading ability. Students are told they can’t read what they are interested in and texts they don’t care about are shoved into their hands as alternatives. Then disappointment and disapproval abounds when students don’t read the assigned books. Joy is stolen from everyone in this process.
WHY KIDS REREAD
So often the students whose hands get slapped when returning to the same texts over and over again are the ones the most in need of encouragement as readers. The books they return to were a successful reading experience. They forged a connection with the text through the victory of reading it. Reading the same books helps these kids feel like winners and that is a feeling all students deserve.
For others, the comfort provided by reading the same things again and again is an escape to a well known land where the events are predictable and the outcome predestined. Anxiety among the young is on the rise. So many of our students live with uncertainty and fear. School and that well-worn book are the few constants some of our students enjoy. If rereading a book helps a emotionally fragile student thrive, they should be able to thrive.
Sometimes there is no deep, underlying reason. Sometimes rereading is just for fun.
WHAT TEACHERS CAN DO
Rereading holds a familiarity and intrinsic satisfaction rarely found outside of a comfy blanket, a well-worn stuffed animal, or an overwatched film. Reading the same text repeatedly helps affirm our understanding and provides a confirmation that we “get it”. It is the mark that something is ours because we have committed it to memory.
How can we help encourage perpetual rereaders:
- Talk to your students about the books they love. Find out what draws them to the book they keep going back to.
- Celebrate rereading when it is noticed
- Let them share their book with others
- Share what books are your “go to” reads
- Encourage the practice of rereading
- Actively practice rereading
Educators should be grateful students want to recreate the experiences they had when reading beloved books. Mainly because our students are creating lifelong connections and are on their way to becoming lifelong readers when they do this. Our whole purpose as literacy guides is to help instill a love of the written word. When students reread, they are finding the joy of communing with a piece of literature. The book they keep picking up is becoming part of who they are. And that is magical.
Candice Watkins is a 19 year teaching veteran in Houston, Texas. She is always looking for ways to grow as a teacher and a reader, which is why her “to be read” pile never shrinks. Kids can reread in her class. Candice can be found on Twitter and Instagram @mrswreads and mrswreads.blog
RE-reading IS important and I believe it’s also highly undervalued in many classrooms (and homes!). Besides the very valid reasons you offer here to support re-reading (comfort, success/ mastery and fun), I would add another: apprenticeship. In her quest to improve, we would never discourage an eager young artist from repeatedly visiting the same room of a museum to study a Picasso, or a young musician from listening over and over again to a Beethoven symphony, or (for that matter) a young soccer player from watching the same clip of Ronaldo scoring a World Cup goal. To your point, when we constantly force young readers to “move on” to something new and prevent them from returning to books that speak to them in some significant way, we are, in many cases, also removing a potential model for their own writing and storytelling, one with which they connected on some deep level. Most of the poets and fiction writers I know (myself included) have multiple “master texts” –dog-eared, coffee-stained, cover-scuffed books that serve as mentors and guides for our life’s work, whose rhythms and language we return often and eagerly for rejuvenation and inspiration.
Thank you for raising this important topic.
Thank you for these nudges toward better teaching and parenting. I remember that when, as an adult, my Myers-Briggs personality test indicated that it is natural for me to de-stress by watching reruns of tv shows and movies, I was so relieved that I wasn’t just a lazy couch potato. Some kids need the de-stressing that you spoke of above, and I appreciate your reminders about that . Also, as a teacher, I probably rushed into each new book unit too quickly, although I did try to have wrap-up activities and projects whenever we finished each novel. As a retired teacher/avid reader, now, I realize that I have a “book hangover” whenever I invest time and personal feelings into a novel. I cannot immediately pick up another book and dive into its pages. I’m aware that other readers with different personality types read several books simultaneously, or have a more free-flowing voraciousness, but I am no less a reader because I’m more deliberate and savor the experience a little longer.