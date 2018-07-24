Finding Inspiration by Jo Hackl

Growing up in a ghost town is the perfect childhood for a writer. When I was eleven, our family moved to Electric Mills, Mississippi. The town was one of our country’s first electric lumber mills and once had been called the “brightest town South of St. Louis.” By the time our family moved there though, the timber had all been harvested and most of the buildings had been removed. The town had poured the sidewalks fence-post thick and the sidewalks were still there, straight as ever. Surrounded by over-grown weeds and trees, they invited me to explore. Toppled-over house columns and roses, privet and daylilies told me where the houses and yards used to be. I could almost hear the voices of the people who lived in the town whispering to me, telling me their stories.

Lucky for me, I also grew up around great storytellers. Our family liked to host fish fries featuring fresh-caught bass and bream. There’s something about fishing and then gathering around a great big table outside with family and friends that calls for swapping stories.

When I decided to write my novel, I knew just where I’d situate it and just whose voices I wanted to include. I created a story-line in which twelve-year-old Cricket, my main character, runs away to live in a tree house in a ghost town, all for the chance to try to win back her run-away mother. For an additional quest, I drew inspiration from my favorite artist, Walter Anderson, who left a hidden painted room when he died. I created a clue trail around a fictional secret painted room.

As a writer, you can research anything that intrigues you and, if you can make it work, you can put it in your story. I tried to include as many interesting elements in the clue trail as I could. Don’t be surprised if you find a little bit of Leonardo da Vinci, a rare bird, folk remedies, geology, astronomy, and even a poetry -loving dog as part of the story.

I spent years researching. Because Cricket has to survive off the land, I kept a log of what I could see, smell, taste, touch and feel in the woods throughout the year. I studied everything from whittling, starting a fire from scratch, finding and sterilizing water, and making shelter, to making rope out of honeysuckle vines. My time outside had a double benefit. Yes, it was research, but it was sparked creativity. When I got stuck, I went for a walk in the woods or gallivanted in my garden. I got some of my best ideas there. In the end, not only did time in nature change my character, it changed me too.

I think writing a book is like inviting a great big group of people to pull up a chair and lean in for a story. And, when they do, I hope those Mississippi voices will make them want to stick around for a good long time.

Jo Hackl was born near Ocean Springs, Mississippi, where her favorite artist, Walter Anderson, painted a secret room. Jo later moved to a ghost town, Electric Mills, Mississippi. Anderson’s secret room and the ghost town inspired Jo’s novel, Smack Dab in the Middle of Maybe(Random House Children’s Books 2018). Today Jo lives in Greenville, South Carolina with her husband, children, and her dog Pupper, who just happens to closely resemble the character of Percy in the book. Jo founded www.outdoorosity.org, a free resource for educators and families celebrating the treasures and curiosities of nature with stories, know-how and inspiration to get readers outside. You can find Jo online at JoHackl.com and watch the trailer for her book there.