Behind the Scenes with Yuyi Morales’s Dreamers [Video Exclusive]

It is so easy to feel that we immigrants don’t belong, that we are not wanted, and that we have nothing to offer. When I came to San Francisco in 1994 from Mexico, I had that feeling, because I spoke no English and I only had a bag of clothes and a baby in my arms. But over the years, I came to the realization that we, immigrants, come with so many things! We bring gifts: our abilities, our talents, our passion, our dreams, our language—in my case, Spanish—our hopes, and our stories. That is why I wanted to make Dreamers.

In the video, I talk a little bit about my story and how the children’s books I found in the public library helped me find my path and purpose. I also mention some of the symbolism in Dreamers, like in the animals and nature that have been my teachers, as well as my process for making my books.

In Dreamers there is the line “Someday we will be something we haven’t even yet imagined. But right now… we are stories.” Here I tell you my story. What’s yours?

Born and raised in Mexico where she currently resides, YUYI MORALES lived for many years in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she still maintains close relations with booksellers and librarians. Professional storyteller, dancer, choreographer, puppeteer, and artist, she has won the prestigious Pura Belpré Award for Illustration five times, for Just a Minute, Los Gatos Black on Halloween, Just in Case, Niño Wrestles the World, and Viva Frida, which also received a Caldecott Honor.