COVER REVEAL FOR THE WHISPERS by Greg Howard

Rural South Carolina in the seventies and eighties was not the hotbed of excitement that it sounds like, at least not for an awkward red-haired kid who felt like the real world was somewhere out there across the state line, passing him by. I was that kid—a mama’s boy and Grandma’s favorite, but I always felt like the odd duck in our family. I didn’t look like the rest of them. They had smooth, dark skin, thick dark hair, and dark eyes, while I’d inherited all of Grandma Sadie’s Scotch-Irish ginger glory and pale, freckled skin. And I knew, as well as I knew my name, that I was different.

I don’t know why God (or the aliens) dropped me off in what we call the low country of South Carolina and left me there to fend for myself. But I always knew deep down in my soul from a very young age that a terrible mistake had been made. I’m sure I was meant to be placed with a nice family on the West Coast or in “the liberal Northeast” or at least Charleston, for heaven’s sake.

I also knew I was funny from the get-go—not funny ha-ha, but funny like I wanted to kiss boys instead of girls. Even though I didn’t know what to call it, I was never confused about those feelings, but I also knew, even as early as five years old, that my mortal soul had a one-way ticket to hell because of it. (My family was very religious. I’m a recovering Pentecostal. There are daily support meetings with bad coffee, stale donuts, and speaking in tongues, but I digress.)

I always felt like if I could just get out there into the real world, I would find where I truly belonged. Where I felt safe to be the real me.

When I look at the cover of my debut middle-grade novel, The Whispers, I see two different things. In the drop-dead gorgeous illustration by the amazing Vivienne To, I first see myself at around ten or eleven years old, looking out there into another world—one full of magic, promise, and hope—and wondering if I will ever get there. I just want to yell at that little boy on the cover, Cross over, children. All are welcome. All welcome. Go into the Light. There is peace and serenity in the Light. (Borrowed from one of my favorite eighties movies—bonus points if you can name it!)

However, the illustration is, of course, meant to portray my eleven-year-old protagonist, Riley—accompanied by his loyal dog, Tucker—as he is about to set off on an adventure that will change his understanding of the world forever. Riley needs to find the Whispers—mythical wood creatures who know all the secrets of the universe and will give you your heart’s desire if you leave them a tribute. He hears them calling his name in the gentle folds of a honeysuckle-scented breeze.

The Whispers are Riley’s last and only hope of finding the most important thing in his life—his mother. She’s out there, and he is determined to find her. It’s a frightening and daunting journey he’s willing to take, even though he knows there is danger lurking in the woods, even though no one believes him, and even though he’s beginning to doubt himself. But if Riley’s mother taught him anything, it was this: When you have doubts, always choose hope.

I can’t thank you enough for your interest in The Whispers. It’s the book of my heart and the most personal story I have ever written. I hope Riley’s journey inspires you the way it’s inspired me. And thank you, Nerdy Book Club, for hosting the reveal of this breathtaking cover!

As you read the book, listen carefully. The Whispers may be calling your name next. Anything is possible.

Why not hope?

Greg Howard

Greg Howard grew up near the coast of South Carolina. His hometown of Georgetown is known as the “Ghost Capital of the South” (seriously…there’s a sign), and was always a great source of material for his overactive imagination. Raised in a staunchly religious home, Greg escaped into the arts: singing, playing piano, acting, writing songs, and making up stories. Currently, Greg resides in Nashville, Tennessee, with his husband, Steve, and their three rescued fur babies Molly, Toby, and Riley.

THE WHISPERS by Greg Howard

Putnam; on sale: January 15, 2019; Hardcover; 9780525517498; $16.99; ages 10+

SUMMARY: Eleven-year-old Riley believes in the whispers, magical fairies that will grant you wishes if you leave them tributes. Riley has a lot of wishes. He wishes bullies at school would stop picking on him. He wishes Dylan, his 8th grade crush, liked him, and Riley wishes he would stop wetting the bed. But most of all, Riley wishes for his mom to come back home. She disappeared a few months ago, and Riley is determined to crack the case. He even meets with a detective, Frank, to go over his witness statement time and time again. Frustrated with the lack of progress in the investigation, Riley decides to take matters into his own hands. So he goes on a camping trip with his friend Gary to find the whispers and ask them to bring his mom back home. But Riley doesn’t realize the trip will shake the foundation of everything that he believes in forever.