Video: Kate DiCamillo on Louisiana’s Way Home

Kate DiCamillo is here to visit Nerdy Book Club to talk about her latest book, Louisiana’s Way Home (Candlewick, hitting bookstores October 2, 2018), in the video embedded below.

Kate DiCamillo is one of America’s most beloved storytellers. She is a former National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature and a two-time winner of the Newbery Medal, for The Tale of Despereaux and Flora & Ulysses. Born in Philadelphia, she grew up in Florida and now lives in Minneapolis, where she faithfully writes two pages a day, five days a week.

Teacher’s Guide for Louisiana’s Way Home available for download: Louisiana_TG