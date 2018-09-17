September 17
Video: Kate DiCamillo on Louisiana’s Way Home
Kate DiCamillo is here to visit Nerdy Book Club to talk about her latest book, Louisiana’s Way Home (Candlewick, hitting bookstores October 2, 2018), in the video embedded below.
Kate DiCamillo is one of America’s most beloved storytellers. She is a former National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature and a two-time winner of the Newbery Medal, for The Tale of Despereaux and Flora & Ulysses. Born in Philadelphia, she grew up in Florida and now lives in Minneapolis, where she faithfully writes two pages a day, five days a week.
Teacher’s Guide for Louisiana’s Way Home available for download: Louisiana_TG
I can’t wait to read Louisiana’s Way Home. You are my mentor writer, Kate. Thanks for what you do. Nona Wright,
Sounds like another wonderful book. Can’t wait to read it. Thanks!
Loved watching this video!! Thanks for sharing your story, Kate!! I write about home too, and I also love crows 🙂
This my favorite author. Kate’s words and stories pull me into a place I always want to be. I understand and feel. And, I am beyond thrilled that Louisiana now has her own story. I can’t wait to read this book!! For the first time, Kate is coming to my area and I will get to hear her speak. I think this is better than Christmas morning. Thank you for this blog post and including her video.