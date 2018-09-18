THE TRAIN TO IMPOSSIBLE PLACES BY P.G. BELL

It all started when my mother read me The Magic Faraway Tree stories by Enid Blyton. I couldn’t have been more than three or four years old, but it changed everything for me – I remember being surprised and delighted that the characters could step out of our world and into these strange and magical lands. I felt as though I were exploring these places alongside them, and that’s shaped my tastes ever since – I love stories that take me out of the everyday, and let me stretch my imagination. Both my parents were very supportive, and always encouraged me to read the things I enjoyed. I didn’t realise it at the time, but having that support at home was crucial.

P. G. Bell is a native of south Wales, where he was raised on a diet of Greek mythology, ghost stories, and Doctor Who. He’s had all sorts of jobs over the years, from lifeguard to roller coaster operator, but has always wanted to write stories for a living. His dream comes true with the publication of the Train to Impossible Places series. He currently works as a library assistant for Cardiff University and lives in Wales with his wife, Anna, and their two children.