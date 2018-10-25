Tags
May I Ask a Favor? Cover Reveal for Shouting at the Rain by Lynda Mullaly Hunt
HELLO, NERDIES! This feels like a sweet reunion. I am honored and thrilled to return to Nerdy to reveal my cover of Shouting at the Rain, brilliantly designed by Maggie Edkins at Penguin. But I am also here to…
If you are a teacher, librarian, or parent who knows any child who has enjoyed either of my first books, One for the Murphys or Fish in a Tree, please deliver a message for me.
Please tell those kids that I am grateful for them. Tell them that Shouting at the Rain could never have been written without them.
Writing this book was so difficult for me that I sometimes thought about doing something easier. Like lifeguarding on the Arctic Circle. But when I got discouraged . . . when I lacked the courage I needed to delve deep, I thought about my cherished readers.
I thought about their letters and their drawings, their videos, their emails, and our Skypes. I thought a lot about the kids who’ve developed compassion for children in foster care or in poverty or who struggle in some way. But, I must admit, I thought even more about the kids I’ve met who saw themselves in my books–and learned to cut themselves a break. Kids who’ve gone from shame to proudly announcing to their classmates that they have a learning difference. Or kids who told me in private that they were in foster care. Who told me they thought they’d have unhappy lives, but Murphys gave them hope. But, I wondered . . . what do my readers need from me this time?
They need me to be honest. They need me to be vulnerable. They need me to explore things I’d put away long ago.
Delsie, the main character, and her best friend, Ronan, are the two sides of me at twelve. Delsie is optimistic and happy but dragging a heavy emotional block. Ronan is wounded and walled off. Highly sensitive and wise but angry. Fiercely loyal and protective. But always in trouble even though he doesn’t want to be.
I have listened to these two debate. One saying we are broken because of the things that have happened. The other incensed by such an idea; how can we be broken because of the things that others have done?
Well, intellectually, I know which character is right . . . but I can feel both arguments. Sitting at my desk felt like riding out a storm in an inflatable boat.
So why did I continue?
Because children stand on the cusp of absolutely everything. And they need to know that they can make any life they want. If they’ve been dealt a difficult hand, it will be harder, but with compassion and courage and hustle anything is possible.
It took a long time to coax these two twelve-year-olds to be honest with me, but Delsie and Ronan are finally ready to step off the pages and into the world. And I am ready to introduce them.
I believe they breathe.
And I know they’re here only because of kids I have yet to meet.
From the author of New York Times bestseller Fish in a Tree comes a compelling story about perspective and learning to love the family you have.
Delsie loves tracking the weather—lately, though, it seems the squalls are in her own life. She’s always lived with her kindhearted Grammy, but now she’s looking at their life with new eyes and wishing she could have a ‘regular family.’ Delsie observes other changes in the air, too—the most painful being a friend who’s outgrown her. Luckily, she has neighbors with strong shoulders to support her, and Ronan, a new friend who is caring and courageous but also troubled by the losses he’s endured. As Ronan and Delsie traipse around Cape Cod on their adventures, they both learn what it means to be angry versus sad, broken versus whole, and abandoned versus loved. And that, together, they can weather any storm.
ARCs (advance reader copies) of SHOUTING AT THE RAIN will be available in November. I am holding a giveaway for two signed ARCs to be mailed to two winning teachers as soon as I get my hands on them. To enter, please comment on this post and/or tweet this post on Twitter with the hashtag #SATR. The hashtag will help me find your tweet. If you’d like, you may also tag me at @Lynmullalyhunt so I can thank you personally.
GIVEAWAY ENTRIES (COMMENTS/TWEETS) MUST BE DATED ON OR BEFORE 11/1/18 AT 11:59 PM EST TO BE ELIGIBLE.
My thanks to The Nerdy Book Club and its countless members. I know there are MANY teachers and librarians out there with strong shoulders.
Can’t wait to read and share with others. Your stories always connect with so many and leave heartprints whenever they’re read and shared.
Linda, I am so happy to hear about this new novel. My young readers have enjoyed both of your books and are looking forward to this new one. All my best as you launch a new “baby” into this world.
I am so excited and happy for you and cannot wait to tell kids how much you appreciate their support. We’ve been discussing FIAT A LOT lately because it is nominated for our state book award which has led to “did you know it’s a play and playing at Stages Theater right now” and “have you read One For The Murphys” and “her new book is coming out in May!!!!” We will be celebrating you all year. Congratulations and thanks for sharing this news with the Nerdy family. 💗 Julie
Oh Lynda! This cover is gorgeous and the story sounds like something many, many readers will be able to connect with. So looking forward to sharing this, and THANK YOU for continuing to write stories for all our readers. ❤️
#SATR This sounds like a beautiful book. I’m looking forward to reading it and sharing with students.
LOVE THE COVER! Can’t wait to see you in person at NerdCampLI next weekend!
Lynda, Fish in a Tree and One for the Murphys are two of my go-to books to recommend to readers who just haven’t yet found something they connect with. I am so grateful for those two books and I know Shouting at the Rain will be just as wonderful. Thank you for continuing to write such wonderful stories.
What a beautiful cover! I think many of us can relate with the two twelve year old voices! Thank you for writing what isn’t always easy!
A student gave me a wooden sign that says, “Be Someone’s Hero”. This was the theme of the first book that I read aloud to her in fifth grade. I moved to sixth and so did she, so we spent another year together. This sign with a note I will NEVER be able to read without tears came at the end of our time as classroom teacher/student almost two years after our time with One for the Murphys. Your books make my world better because I get to read them and share their truths with kids. Thank you for writing!
So excited for this book! I tweeted before reading the post (that excited!) but now I will go add the hashtag. AND tell my kids thank you from you. They will be so excited to hear you have a new one coming soon. Your books really get into their heart and stick with them. ❤️
I love how in tune you are to our students—thank you for writing!! I would LOVE an ARC of Shouting at the Rain!
So excited you have a new book! One for the Murphys is my go-to book in sixth grade. You’ve turned so many of my students into readers! I can tell wait to read this! Pick me, please. 😊
Anxious to get my hands on this book!
Can’t wait to read and share!
I cannot wait for this book to come out! My students and my own children and I have loved One for the Murphy’s and Fish in a Tree!
We love One for the Murphys and Fish in a Tree. Would love to have this one as well!
I’m so excited for Shouting in the Rain! My students have loved your first two books!!
Some of my students formed their own “Fish in a Tree” book group. They were so engaged with the story and found many connections. I look forward to your new book. Thank you for sharing your experiences with us.
Added the cover to Goodreads! Looks great. The colors are completely on trend, too!
I am SO excited to read this book!! I LOVED Fish in a Tree!
This looks like another wonderful story! We have kids who need to know that they aren’t the only ones feeling out of place and that their feelings matter. Thank you for your sensitive and thoughtful books! I can’t wait to read #SATR!
I have loved your other books and have multiple copies of them on our library shelves. I can’t wait to read and share #SATR !
I loved Fish in a Tree and would love to get my hands on your new book! Thank you for the giveaway!
Oh my gosh! This is so timely and perfect. I can’t wait to tell my 5th and sixth grade readers and in particular one sixth grade girl who just finished your two books and honestly they changed her reading life. She’s got a similar situation and they spoke to her. We were both searching for similar books and hopeful you would write more. I will preorder several copies now.
So excited to read this! Love her books.
My students are LOVING Fish in a Tree. It is a Maud Hart Lovelace Award nominee in MN, so I have been promoting it a lot this year. My kiddos will be excited to see a new book by the same author as one of their current favorites!
Can’t wait to read Shouting at the Rain. My students (and I) have loved Murphys and Fish in a Tree. We will be waiting impatiently. Thank you for your dedication to the readers that see themselves in your stories. You make a difference.
I know EXACTLY which student of mine I will give this book to first! I can’t wait to read it! Thank you for loving our kids like we do!!
We are reading Fish in a Tree in class now. I would love to get my hands on an ARC of your new book. Thanks for writing characters kids relate to!
Your stories, and the truths they help us discover, are beautiful and needed! I’ll be sharing this one with my family and my mentor classrooms. Thank you for delving deep and creating this gift for the world.
I can’t wait to read this one! I loved your other books!!
This sounds like another needed book! Thank you for your work!
Eager for this new one! One of my happiest school-librarian moment was when H came to me to whisper, “Ally is just like me!”
I would love a signed ARC!!!
This sounds like a five hanky book for sure. I can’t wait to read it.
Wow, I am sharing this post as soon as my students come back from recess. All readers need your books Lynda! Thank you for sticking it out and having the courage to tell your story through Delsie and Ronan! You are an amazing beacon of hope!
Thank you for pushing through. I cannot wait to read your new book! ❤️❤️❤️
Super excited for the new book. I would love an arc!
Wow, I would love an ARC!
Wow! This is so timely. A sixth grader of mine in a similar situation as the main character in both One for the Murphys and A Fish in a Tree has just devoured your books. Last year she wasn’t a reader, but this year your books spoke to her. We began a search for similar books and were disappointed you didn’t have more. She will be so excited to hear you have a new one coming. I will preorder right now! Thanks for making her feel like she’s not alone, like she’s worthy, and has a place. I know your books mean so much to many people and can be just the one that unlocks the door to a whole new world.
I loved both of Lynda’s previous books and book talked them with my students. Would love and ARC copy of the new one to share with my students. When I share pictures I take when I meet authors and advanced copies with them, it’s like I’m a local celebrity!!
Great news! I would love to be a winner, but even if I’m not, that book will be in my hands as soon as it’s released. ❤️
I am so excited for another novel by this wonderful, perceptive author to add to the books I share with teachers, librarians, and their readers. Would love an ARC to read and review as one of the #booksthatgenerateimportantconversations.
Can not wait to share this book with kids. You are a favorite author for many in our classroom.
I can’t wait to read this – it sounds amazing!
I’m a librarian and I’m so excited to let my students know that the author of a Fish in a Tree has a new book about to come out. Also, as an adult reader, I’ve been reading alot of Brene Brown’s books and I feel like you and her are touching on some of the same issues of vulnerability and honesty. Thank you!!
My students, my broken, wounded students need this book. They need to know that they can remake their life and are not defined by what has happened to them. If Delsie and Ronan can do it, they can, too.
I cannot wait to get my hands on this to read AND to share with students. The book reminds me of many of my students that will be able to see themselves in the characters. Thank you Linda for doing what you do and having the ability to relate to many of my students so they do not feel alone!
Congratulations, Lynda! This looks like another wonderful story! I can’t wait to read!
Rebecca
I just finished reading Fish in a Tree to my fourth graders. We read a chapter in English and the next in Spanish, since I teach a dual language classroom. The kids laughed and cried along with me. They have found so many connection between the characters and themselves and others in our classroom and grown in empathy and self-awareness. Thank you!