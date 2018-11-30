Books My Fifth Graders Are Reading by Colby Sharp

I cannot believe we have already been in school for more than three months. It has been so much fun watching my students find new authors to love, series to devour, and genres to explore. I thought making a video sharing the books we are reading would be a fun way to share what we’re up to, and celebrate all the awesome readers I have in my class.

Please let me know in the comments below the books that your students are reading.

Colby Sharp is a fifth grade teacher in Michigan. He is the editor of The Creativity Project. His latest book, co-written with Donalyn Miller, Game Changer! Book Access for All Kids, was released a couple of weeks ago.