November 30
Books My Fifth Graders Are Reading by Colby Sharp
I cannot believe we have already been in school for more than three months. It has been so much fun watching my students find new authors to love, series to devour, and genres to explore. I thought making a video sharing the books we are reading would be a fun way to share what we’re up to, and celebrate all the awesome readers I have in my class.
Please let me know in the comments below the books that your students are reading.
Colby Sharp is a fifth grade teacher in Michigan. He is the editor of The Creativity Project. His latest book, co-written with Donalyn Miller, Game Changer! Book Access for All Kids, was released a couple of weeks ago.
My 9th graders are reading The Hunger Games.
In eighth grade, my students are reading Grenade by Alan Gratz – AND every other book he’s ever written. The Opposite of Innocent by Sonya Sones is flying off the shelf – typically, it’s a one-night read. Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes doesn’t stay in the classroom. Here to Stay by Sara Farizan is WILDLY popular. Finally, Faceless by Alyssa Sheinmel has been a top choice this fall.
Wow! I taught fifth grade for many years. I retired last May. I was known as the book lady at school. At this time of the year my kids would have been reading still Junie B Jones, lots of graphic novels, maybe a few Harry Potter books since I always read that with them. I taught second language learners and the low readers. I dreamed of having a class that would read my Owlcrate books and all the wonderful novels I would book talk.
I love seeing what your students are reading! We are in the middle of our 40 book challenge right now with over 500 books read amongst 97 kids. I think a couple are very close to the 40 already. They’re reading Kwame Alexander, Alan Gratz (all the ones by Scholastic), The 14th Goldfish and The Third Mushroom, the new Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Seige, Nathan Hales Hazardous Tales, Resistance, anything Rick Riordan, All Rise for the Honorable Perry T. Cook.
We’ll be starting our “Wallbery’s” soon (Walled Lake’s version of the Newbery, so I know Front Desk and Ghost Boys will be popular.
We are reading: The War That Saved My Life, The Warrior series, Mr. Lemoncello’s Great Library Race, A Dog’s Purpose, Who Would Win series, North Mystic, Fablehaven series, Echo’s Sister, Wings of Fire, The Collector, Paint the Wind, The Hour of the Bees, Scar Island, Stay Alive, Max’s Story, Harry Potter, Prisoner B-3087, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Truth About Martians.
Has your student who likes Bigfoot read the fiction book Lemons by Melissa D. Savage? It’s a great story that shares another characterlove of Bigfoot. Great story, on Oklahoma’s Sequoyah Book Award list for this year.
I love this! I have lots of 3rd graders reading Amulet books, as well as Dogman and Wimpy Kid books. Also, the I Survived series is really popular. I have some voracious readers who are reading The Hotel Between, The Boy The Boat and the Beast, The Unlikely Storybook of a Pig in the City, and One Crazy Summer. And Beatrice Zinker, Shelby Holmes, and Enginerds are always popular choices! I really loved Blended too, and Endling! We are reading the first Vanderbeekers book as our readaloud, and they LOVE it!