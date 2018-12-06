Traditions by Creators IRL

In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are thinking about family, the traditions that we treasure and how they connect us to those we care about. Traditions are so universal that, even when different or unfamiliar, they can bring people together in profound ways.

In this second video for Creators IRL, authors Atia Abawi, Renee Ahdieh, Chelsea Clinton, Veera Hiranandani, and Tochi Onyebuchi were encouraged to share their experiences and thoughts about diversity, representation, and inclusion as it relates to the importance of traditions.

Creators IRL is a video series that grew out of the ever-present need for representation, diversity, inclusion, and productive conversation in the book community. This series will cover topics like identity, feeling “othered” and seeing yourself in books, cultural traditions, and more. You’ll hear from authors like Renée Ahdieh, Pablo Cartaya, Chelsea Clinton, Adib Khorram, and more. We hope this series provides a safe space for conversations, questions, revelations, and reflections between you and the creators you love. Feel free to share these videos using #CreatorsIRL.

Authors Featured in the Video:

Atia Abawi (A Land of Permament Goodbyes)

Renée Ahdieh (Smoke in the Sun)

Chelsea Clinton (She Persisted and Start Now)

Veera Hiranandani (The Night Diary)

Tochi Onyebuchi (Crown of Thunder)