The magic of some books by Jeremiah Henderson

Most books that we read go through a similar process. We read it, we love (or don’t love it), we share it, we move on to the next read. But what about the books that wreck us? Or completely change us? The ones that have a deep magic inside them that leaves something to be desired. The ones that leave us with many questions that come back to us days, months, and even years later.

For me, Orphan Island was that book. I had first heard of this book back in January of 2017 and although I didn’t know much about it, I put in on my TBR list. In June of that year I was on a road trip to New Mexico from Texas and checked out the audiobook for the drive back. 15 minutes I was hooked. An hour later and I was transported to the world of the island, and I never wanted to leave. Towards the end of the books, the questions started piling up in my mind *spoiler alert*

Questions like: Who was the first person on the island? Where is the island? How did the island get started? Why only children? How did none of the children remember about their previous life? How did Abigail know about her life before the island, and why did her letter never make it? Was the island enchanted with magic? Where did the elders go once they left the island? What was after? Did Loo survive?

I could go on and on.

These questions prompted me to think, I need a sequel or prequel to this book! As the months went on, I found myself continuously thinking about this book and since then It has not left my mind. As those thoughts were in my mind, I realized how much the magic would be lost if I were to find out the answers. The book was so perfect and those questions still plague me. I just finished this book with my 5th graders and they loved it just as much and also could see why it was so magical. I have tweeted and told Laurel Snyder that I hope she doesn’t write a sequel or prequel because I believe it would ruin the magic of this book. At this NCTE past, I was able to meet her and tell her again that this book was so magical and perfect as-is. The unanswered questions of Orphan Island should remain unanswered, because that is the power of this book. It propels us to constantly be thinking about the realm of possibilities that this world invites us to think about. To think about where Jinny and Deen are now, or how Ben is doing as the Elder, if Loo was able to be saved. I still think about this book, and I know I will continue to think about this book for a very long time.

With some books, the less we know, the better our experience. I hope to see more books like this, because there is such enjoyment thinking about the range of answers to those questions, the possibilities are endless!

Jeremiah Henderson is a 5th grade teacher out of Seattle, WA. When not in the classroom, you can find Jeremiah at the library, at a beach, or taking a hike in the mountains! He blogs at Http://fameisabee.wordpress.com and you can connect with him on Twitter: @Jerhende