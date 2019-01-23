I Gave My Students $1,800 To Purchase Books by Colby Sharp

I wish that our school had the funds to fully fund our school library. I wish that our library aide was blessed with a full-time school librarian. Those things would be amazing, but currently it is not the situation we find ourselves in. In the video below I share one small step my students and I took to try to give the students at Parma Elementary the library they deserve.

Colby Sharp is a fifth grade teacher in Michigan, husband and father of five. He is the co-founder of Nerdy Book Club, and he is on the Nerd Camp Michigan team. He runs The Yarn Podcast with his friend Travis Jonker. He helped make two books: The Creativity Project and Game Changer: Book Access For All. Colby currently serves as the Michigan Reading Association’s vice president.