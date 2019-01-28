Can you keep a secret? by Amy Estersohn

The Secret Society of Readers has no monthly meetings, no annual dues, and no application. There are no cancellation fees. SSR has no advisory board, no headquarters, and no tax identification number.

SSR members may or may not use libraries and may or may not self-identify as readers They may or may not report their reading habits accurately on national surveys. A common concern among the SSR is being discovered and celebrated only then to be judged, measured, questioned, and tested. Most members prefer to keep their true behaviors away from teachers’ and adults’ eyes.

SSR members are not to be confused with Honor Roll students, Blue Ribbon Readers, Dean’s List, Principal’s Prize, or other public celebrations of academic accomplishment. While some of these public celebrators may include SSR members, not all SSR members are public celebrators. SSR members are just as likely to be late to class, demonstrate advanced, covert snacking and texting skills, and proudly announce to teachers that they hate reading books (that they are assigned to read.)

Yet as elusive as the SSR may be, we must acknowledge its presence in teens’ day-to-day lives. SSR elders gather around beloved texts and pass them to other members. Through this time-honored tradition, books like Crank by Ellen Hopkins, Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson, They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera, and The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas scream on bestseller lists and library shelves.

With skill, experience, and determination, you can infiltrate your local SSR network in some easy ways:

Observe hallways, cafeteria tables, vending machines, and other locations for teen gathering. Look for a particularly loud group of teenagers. Somewhere in that group you may be surprised to find an individual so wrapped up in a book and so comfortable among friends that he has cocooned into a ball of self-comfort. This tactic is surprisingly common and its use of friends as co-conspirators is creative, leading me to call it the Hiding in Plain Sight maneuver. If you have a classroom lending library, carefully observe the location and condition of your books. SSR members don’t like being caught, so they are usually good at returning books in near-original condition to their original shelf locations. However, SSR members are also usually off by a book or two and hope you didn’t notice it missing. This is the Poltergeist move. Notice the students who ask flat-affect questions when you openly share about your reading life. SSR members aren’t big on enthusiasm or direct queries — they’ll never ask to borrow a book or to go to the library. Instead, an SSR member might ask you to repeat the name of an author or may take a picture of the cover of a book. I call these Covert Operators. Finally, there’s the Forced Confession when a student quietly admits to you that he reads with the tone of voice that suggests he’s about to get into big trouble. Members have a reason to be concerned: their membership in the SSR could become compromised by stepping forward and admitting their like to read. Forced Confessions are rare, but they are a sign of high trust in a teacher’s ability to keep a secret and a teacher’s talent in identifying new reading material.

The two easiest ways to collaborate with the SSR are to make and repeat book sharing expectations frequently and to become somewhat covert yourself.

Specifically, some SSR members have anxieties about borrowing items of value in fear of fines and consequences. The potential disappointment of a lost item can exceed the excitement of reading. Being clear, specific, and direct about what you expect a reader to do with a book and proper protocol if that book doesn’t return to the classroom or school library is helpful.

Also, you may consider your own covert book spreading. Do you see a member of the SSR responding to a long and never-ending group chat because they finished an assignment early? Sometimes dropping a package at the student’s location with an “I saw this and I thought of you” is enough to send a message. Want to send a book to an SSR member but aren’t sure the book will be well-received if it’s coming from you? Sometimes friends can make terrific couriers. Other strategies include casual queries about whether students have seen movies based on books. More daring SSR scouts may be open to discussing their own challenges with reading, and then gently suggest particularly moving books on audio.

Whatever you do, just be mindful that the SSR has its name for a reason: I trust you all with this secret.

Amy Estersohn is a teacher in New York. This post was inspired by the dozens of SSR members she has gotten to know over the years whose secret reading lives have been anonymized for this essay. She is currently working on a guide to understanding the Taylor Swift Fans Underground.