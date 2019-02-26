SHINE! Cover Reveal by Chris Grabenstein

After 56 published novels, plays, and short stories, I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder to reveal a book cover.

Because this is the first one I’ve ever written with my wife, J.J. Grabenstein.

J.J. has long been my secret weapon – reading everything I’ve ever written (including a stack of rejected manuscripts) before anyone else and urging me to cut out all the boring stuff.

But Shine! started with her.

When J.J.’s father passed away a few years ago, she had an idea for a book she wished someone had written for her to read when she was a kid. A story that reminded readers that who you are is just as important as what you accomplish.

Over dinner one evening, she told me her idea.

I said, “We should write that book together.”

I had already coauthored numerous novels with my former boss from advertising, James Patterson. But this would be my first attempt at coauthoring with a spouse.

J.J. and I, of course, learned some things along the way. First, I type over one hundred words per minute and create through my fingertips. J.J., an accomplished stage and voice-over performer, creates by acting out the story. This led to some very interesting scenes in our writing room.

Second, we learned how fortunate we were to have a great editorial team at Random House Children’s Books, headed up by the amazing Shana Corey. They know how to shape a story and make it sparkle.

They also have terrific designers like Leslie Mechanic who created a beautifully simple cover that captured the spirit and fun of the story tucked inside.

So now, drum roll, here it is, the cover for Shine!

On the back cover, you’ll find this synopsis:

ASTRONAUTS MADE IT TO THE MOON.

CAN PIPER MAKE IT

THROUGH MIDDLE SCHOOL?

Bursting with humor, heart, possibilities, and big questions, Shine! is a story about finding your place in the universe – a story about figuring out who you are and who yo want to be.

And here’s what some early readers are saying:

“Shine! will put a smile on your heart. Read this book!” — Jennifer L. Holm, New York Times bestselling author of The Fourteenth Goldfish

“Shine! more than shines, it GLOWS. My twelve-year-old summed it up in one word: ‘beautiful.'” – Wendy Mass, New York Times bestselling author of The Candymakers

“A reminder that nothing is more important than being a friend and being yourself.” – Rebecca Stead, Newbery Medal-winning author of When You Reach Me

On November 5th, when Shine! becomes available everywhere, we hope it lands in the hands of a young J.J. (or lace in the universe.

We also hope you will give our book a read.

Because no story can even begin to shine until someone picks it up and reads it.

Chris Grabenstein is the New York Times bestselling author of the Lemoncello series, the Wonderland series, the award-winning Haunted Mystery series, and The Island of Dr. Libris. He is also the co-author (with James Patterson) of the #1 Bestsellers I Funny, House of Robots, Treasure Hunters, Jacky Ha-Ha, Word of Mouse, Pottymouth and Stoopid, and many others.