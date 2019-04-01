Understanding Representation to the Core by Ro Menendez

This year I posed the question of representation in stories, to my readers grades 1st-6th. It was an exercise in understanding what representation means, creating awareness of their, and others’, right to be represented and then examining what they felt once they could find a piece of themselves in a story. I also reflected on where I had seen my Jerseyrican self represented throughout my life as a reader, and I came up empty-handed.

My story is the reverse of every other Latinx kid I know. I was born in New Jersey and moved to Puerto Rico when I was eight. My mom is Puertorrican and my dad is Cuban. I hated every single thing about PR because my cousin, my homeboy, who I had had all of my adventures with, was back in NJ. Eventually I adjusted, but I never found a girl with my particular story in books. I really didn’t make much of it, I hadn’t given it much thought. I mean, hey, I turned out fairly okay, maybe that need for representation didn’t apply to me.

I have no recollection of why I decided to read Elizabeth Acevedo’s novel in verse The Poet X. For starters, poetry is my nemesis, I struggle with reading in verse and I don’t naturally gravitate to this genre. So I listened to The Poet X. Xiomara is of Dominican heritage, the Dominican Republic is a neighboring Caribbean island, and I know many Dominicans who live in PR. There’s something about being a Caribbean islander that adds an extra layer of sisterhood to the Latinx and Hispanic solidarity. Maybe that’s what drew me to X to begin with. I lost track of the times I audibly gasped at Xiomara and her mother’s interactions. Gasps of pain and of foreboding, I knew what was coming, and in my heart I could feel just how painful it would be. I could visualize exactly the looks of disappointment, disgust, rage, and “I will make you feel exactly how much trouble you are in” X’s mom gave her, and it made me relive the nervousness I felt in my heart whenever I had been in a similar situation. Every time Xio’s mom said “Mira muchacha…” I could hear my mom’s version “Mira nena…”. I could feel hope building as Xiomara talked herself into going after what she wanted, and when her plans backfired, I could relate to wishing she had never exposed herself to the possibility of desiring anything beyond her family’s expectations.

Xiomara writes her poems in a notebook which she carries everywhere. Her brother gifts her another when her notebook is full and my heart fell.I pleaded with the audio recording, “No! Xio don’t leave your old notebook at home. Oh girl, PLEASE, don’t!” I stopped listening, because, I knew, and I wasn’t ready. When I thought I could take it, I returned to X and it played out in one of the worst ways I could have imagined, and I clutched my heart and cried. I cried for Xio’s loss and mine. See, I am not a poet, but writing was a way to let go, a way to say EVERYTHING I needed to say, and also a few things I would never utter aloud. I always feared my notebooks would be discovered by my mother, and there would be no explaining, no forgiveness, for what I had thought and written down. When the anxiety of my right to privacy being violated became too much, when I had fallen asleep one too many times with my journal open and woke up in a panic at the possibility of discovery, I decided that I would destroy my journals. Every single journal containing my thoughts, dreams, hurts, lists, were shredded. And it hurt like hell, it still does, but the alternative, was just something I couldn’t handle. I was angry at my mother for weeks, seething, but only internally, I never let on to the pain I was suffering from the loss of who I really was that only lived in those pages. But, I had avoided what surely would have happened had I not, and as I saw that alternate universe play out between Xiomara and her mom, I knew I had made the right choice, regardless of how much I miss those paper and ink pieces of me.

The me after Elizabeth Acevedo’s The Poet X believes that not only does representation matter but maybe when it matters is solely dependent on what a person is going through. I can’t say that I feel a void because I never read about kids that looked like me or where from Puerto Rico. I can say this about feeling that my life growing up was mirrored by Xiomara’s: I have found a reason to start forgiving my mother. For 48 years I thought I was the only person who had a mother who could love me and yet make me feel so guilty, not enough, and a disappointment, with words and actions like those Xio endured. For 48 years I blamed my mother’s religious fanaticism, for the senseless rules, beliefs, and body shaming I endured, and yet Xiomara’s mom is exactly the same. It doesn’t make it okay, but it does allow me to believe that there are other influences at work that are not solely my mother’s doing, and that is enough to let myself make peace with our rocky relationship and in turn have a little more peace within.

This is how representation has made a difference in this reader’s life and this is why I’m invested in developing in my students a passion for reading: so they can harness the power stories have to help them understand their world, forgive, take action. That because they grow to love reading, they will find themselves between the covers of a book when they truly need it the most.

Ro Menendez, is a Teacher-Librarian in Mesquite, TX. She is a bilingual educator with over 15 years of experience in inclusive elementary school learning settings. Ro is passionate about the #WeNeedDiverseBooks Movement and an advocate for Readers’ Right to Choose.