An Original Poem by Rhett Miller

Our Nerdy Book Club by Rhett Miller

My friends and I, we have a book club.

We read and we read and we read.

We talk and we laugh and we argue.

And books are all that we need.

The stories, they bring us together.

The world can be lonely sometimes.

The Great American Novel,

Or some goofy kids’ poem that rhymes.

Brief and right to the point or

Looping, long-winded and wordy.

We think books are the absolute best,

That’s why we’re proud to be nerdy.

Rhett Miller is a singer-songwriter known for fronting the popular rock band Old 97’s. Between projects with the Old 97’s Miller has released six solo albums, most recently 2018’s The Messenger. In addition to his songwriting, Miller has branched out to write fiction and nonfiction. He has authored short stories, essays and articles that have been featured in Rolling Stone, Bookforum, Sports Illustrated, McSweeney’s, The Atlantic and Salon. When not on tour, Miller resides in New Paltz, New York with his wife and two children.

