Cover Reveal: RICK by Alex Gino

Readers have been asking me for a sequel to GEORGE since it released in 2015, and while I hear it for the compliment it is, I have been adamant that the answer is no, largely because a new plot would require bad things happen to Melissa (the main character of GEORGE) and I’m not willing to do that to her. However, I have been curious about another character in that story, so if the name of my new book sounds familiar, good ear! And if you haven’t read GEORGE, don’t worry. This is a companion book, not a sequel. It stands on its own.

Rick has always gone with the flow. He’s tagged along with his best friend, Jeff, even when Jeff has been less than kind to other people, and he’s listened to comments from his Dad about starting to like girls. “Or boys,” as Mom would say. But Rick is in middle school now, and there are new people and new possibilities. And at The Rainbow Spectrum, the school’s QUILTBAG+ rights group, Rick learns about asexuality, which peaks Rick’s curiosity about his lack of curiosity. But with so many new options, what does this mean for his friendship with Jeff, his maybe-a-jerk of a best friend?

Yes, Melissa’s there in the background, pleased as can be and wearing a sparkly top hat. No plot. No drama. Just another middle schooler looking for an opportunity to get on stage. Fear not, her dreams are realized at a Rainbow Spectrum cabaret to raise funds for QUILTBAG+ books for the school library.

Oh, and did I mention a cosplaying Grandpa and a local sci-fi convention? I don’t want to give away too many spoilers, but I think you’re really going to love Grandpa Ray and his special relationship with Rick.

The cover for RICK is here, and I’m stoked as a campfire to share it with you! It resonates with GEORGE, but with a joy all its own. The subtle spectrum of the lettering of GEORGE has become the vibrant rainbow of RICK and Rick’s backpack does a fabulous job of highlighting notes from the story in pin and patch form. (And I’m an old school queer, so know I don’t use the word “fabulous” lightly.) I am deeply indebted to the work of designer Maeve Norton, who took care to get all the details just right, and who turned a brainstorm of ideas into a super character study in backpack form.

I hope that you’re as excited to read it as I am to share it!

Alex Gino is author of middle grade novels You Don’t Know Everything, Jilly P! and the Stonewall Award-winning George. They love glitter, ice cream, gardening, awe-ful puns, and stories that reflect the diversity and complexity of being alive. Born and raised on Staten Island, NY, they now enjoy living in Oakland, CA.