Maybe He Just Likes You by Barbara Dee | Review by Colby Sharp

I love children’s literature. I read a lot of books written for kids, and I love trying to convince educators and my students to try some of the books that capture my heart. Barbara Dee’s latest book just might be the most unforgettable book I have read in ages. I finished it on a plane ride to Virginia, and when I got to my hotel room, I hit record on my phone and shared how this book impacted me. If you’d like to know more about the book, please check out my video review below.

I hope you’ll consider pre-ordering this book. Kids need this book. The world needs this book. I want to live in a world where every middle grade classroom and school library has kids reading this book. Let’s make that happen!

Colby Sharp is a husband and father of five. He teaches fifth grade in Parma, Michigan. Colby is the co-founder of Nerdy Book Club, and he serves on the Nerd Camp Michigan team. He co-hosts The Yarn podcast with Travis Jonker. Colby currently serves as the president-elect of the Michigan Reading Association. He co-authored Game Changer! Book Access for All Kid with Donalyn Miller, and he is the editor of The Creativity Project: An Awesometastic Story Collection.