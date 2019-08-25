Eat Your Rocks, Croc! Cover Reveal – Interview with Dr. Sugar Glider and Jess Keating

Jess Keating here. As some of you may know, I’m a zoologist as well as an author. I’m always sniffing around for new stories to tell and new natural worlds to explore. But the planet is so big – where do I even begin?!

Sometimes, you need to go straight to the source. Wouldn’t it be nice to have someone with the inside scoop who can share stories and take us on an epic journey?

That’s where Dr. Sugar Glider comes in! She’s the star of my next book, Eat Your Rocks, Croc: Dr. Glider’s Advice for Troubled Animals. Not only is she a talented doctor, she’s also our curiosity tour guide for this book — we’re going on an adventure!

For the first time in my life, I get to celebrate a cover reveal by interviewing a sugar glider. Let’s get into it!

Jess: Are you ready, Dr. Glider? You’ve only got one chance at a first impression!

Dr. Glider: Ack! No pressure! This is my first interview!

Jess: Don’t worry. The Nerdy Book Club loves to meet new friends. They won’t bite, I promise.

Dr. Glider: Oh sure, the last time I heard that, I nearly lost a toe to a crocodile. Hopefully the Nerdies aren’t hungry.

Jess: Definitely not! Let’s start with the basics. You’re a sugar glider, a doctor, and travel the world to help animals, right?

Dr. Glider: Yep! I am the luckiest glider in the world, because I get to meet so many animals (and sometimes plants!), and help them with any problems in their lives. Some have medical issues, some are having trouble dealing with friends and family, and some just need a hug and a pep talk. It’s fun getting to meet everyone!

Jess: I bet! It’s really awesome of you to bring young readers with you in this book, so they can explore so many different stories and meet different characters as you travel. Were you nervous to see your adventures turned into a book?

Dr. Glider: I was very scared! But when I was a young sugar glider, books were how I explored the world. Every shelf in our tree was packed with books of all kinds. Books changed my life, and they made me the curious sugar glider I am today. I’m overjoyed to think that this book might spark some curiosity in readers too.

Jess: I had packed bookshelves too! What was it like to have your life illustrated by Pete Oswald?

Dr. Glider: It’s amazing! What sugar glider doesn’t want to be illustrated by one of the best artists around?! The world is so colorful and diverse, and Pete does an amazing job of capturing all of my patients and their personalities! I especially love that the book is designed for different types of readers. My little brother isn’t a big reader yet, but he will really love the comics that Pete illustrated!

Jess: Is there anything else you think readers should know about the book? Or your life as a traveling-sugar-glider-doctor?

Dr. Glider: Good question! I think my biggest hope for our book is that readers will get a glimpse of how BIG the world really is. Yet despite all of its BIGNESS, we all have things in common. We all have friends, family, and things that trouble us. I’d love for kids to know that no matter who they are, there’s a place for them in the world. I also think it’s neat that our book is a fun combination of stories, science, characters, and really awesome art!

Jess: I’m so happy you love it! Do you have any questions for me?

Dr. Glider: Just one. These Nerdy Book Club readers we’re talking about… do they all love books as much as we do? Will they mind that I’m a sugar glider?

Jess: Hah! They are the world’s greatest readers – they will be happy to share book love with you, and any other readers out there. Sugar glider or otherwise!

Dr. Glider: Phew! You know what? It’s fun being interviewed – thank you!

Jess: You got it, Dr. G. Thanks for being one awesome sugar glider. We’ll see you on shelves soon!

About the Book:

From powerhouse duo Jess Keating (Pink Is for Blobfish) and New York Times bestselling illustrator Pete Oswald (The Bad Seed), Eat Your Rocks, Croc! features hilarious stories, charming illustrations, and awesome true facts that will leave young readers enthralled by the real world of the animal kingdom.

About the Author:

Jess Keating is an award-winning author, illustrator, and zoologist. She has a Masters of Zoology, over a dozen children’s books to her name, and is eternally curious about the world around her. Reach her @Jess_Keating on Twitter, @JessKeatingBooks on Instagram, or at her website, jesskeating.com, where she shares behind-the-scenes work, classroom and educator resources, and her daily writer’s notebook of creative curiosities.

About the Illustrator:

Pete Oswald is a painter, illustrator, and animator. He is the co-author and illustrator of the picture book Mingo the Flamingo and the illustrator of the New York Times-bestselling picture books The Bad Seed and The Good Egg, both by Jory John. Pete lives in Los Angeles, California, with his wife and three sons. Visit him at peteoswald.com.

About Dr. Sugar Glider:

Dr. Sugar Glider is a sugar glider, doctor, and lifelong reader. Eat Your Rocks, Croc! is her first picture book, and she’s delighted to glide into the world of children’s books with two of her favorite humans.