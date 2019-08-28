Cover Reveal – The Best of Iggy by Annie Barrows

I was widely considered to be a good child. Very good. Abnormally good. Grownups were always talking about it, mostly in reference to their own, less-good children. According to grownups, I was polite, mature, responsible, and sweet-tempered. Actually, I was none of these things. I was just quiet, so they thought I was polite, mature, responsible, and sweet-tempered, which tells you a thing or two about grownups. The reason I was quiet was that I was reading, and honestly, you can’t do very many bad things while you’re reading. Nobody ever robbed a bank while reading.

Despite my outward goodness, though, I have always loved troublemakers. I love children with poor impulse control, children who are incapable of sitting still, children who will do anything for a joke, and children who won’t stop talking. I love kids who get carried away and run around like wackos, I love kid-mayhem, and I love ill-considered enthusiasm. As a child, sitting silently in my corner reading a book, I was always rooting for the most incorrigible hooligan in class. And as an adult, I married one.

I must quickly point out (or he’s going to be mad) that he is no longer a hooligan. He’s a fine, upstanding citizen. And I must also quickly point out (or he’s going to be really mad) that he was never mean. Never malevolent. He likes to think he was only deeply unfortunate in his choices. That’s one way to put it. But however you want to say it, he reached adulthood having accumulated a spectacular resume of bad behavior, most of it occurring before he was twelve. The stories of these incidents have in turn become family lore, and at some point in every family gathering, including funerals, he is surrounded by nieces, nephews, and cousins, all begging to hear their favorite episode in the great saga of Jeffrey’s Troubles. Some want the bird poop story. Some want the one about Miss Hackerman’s head. Some—the ones who don’t mind disgusting stuff—want The Fishhook. Everyone has their favorites.

Usually, while he is encircled by rapt faces, and the sound of laughter splits the air, I am sulking in another room. Because after all, I am a professional story-teller! I am an acclaimed children’s author! I am award-winning! They should want to hear my stories. But they don’t, and truthfully, I don’t blame them. His are better. At one particular gathering, however, I happened to be sulking in the same room while he was telling a truly amazing tale involving a garage. Never mind what it was (I’m not allowed to write about it). The important thing is that nobody got hurt (miraculously).

The other important thing is what took place when the story was over. Three little cousins gazed at my husband with adoration on their sweet faces. “That was so bad,” they sighed longingly.

And their older cousin, age maybe eleven, scowled at him, and said, “You should have gotten in way more trouble. You were bad.”

My husband said, “But I didn’t mean for it to happen. How can I be bad?”

“But still, you did it. So you are bad.”

“If I didn’t mean to do it, and nobody got hurt, where’s the bad?”

This gave her pause, but not much. “You. You did a bad thing, so it’s in you doing it.”

At this point, I emitted a loud, unseemly grunt, which is the sound I make when I get an idea for a book. Because I was staring in the face of two enormous impulses: the desire for transgression and the desire to judge and punish the transgressor. Of the two, I know which one I consider to be a greater cause of evil in the world, and it sure isn’t transgression. It’s the ability to call someone else Bad. To stick to the label without regard for intention or circumstances. To call for punishment to be visited on another person. To fail to see yourself in the position of the person you’re judging.

I thought: What if I wrote a book about a kid who did some things that were bad and some things that were bad but less bad and some things that seemed bad but weren’t, really, if you knew why he did them? What would you call a kid like that?

Iggy. You’d call him Iggy.

Suddenly, my lifetime of hooligan-appreciation seemed prescient. It wasn’t just hilarious when the kid in my third grade class licked the fish, it was preparing me to write about the moral valence of fish-licking! Actually, it was mostly hilarious. I consider my primary goal as an author to be giving kids a laugh, and we all know that misbegotten impulses are intrinsically funny. If I can squeeze in a little nuanced thinking about intention and judgement, that’s swell. But first, a laugh.

Which is why I am now introducing you to my very good friend Iggy Frangi, who is nine years old, who is selflessly devoted to the great American tradition of doing nutty things and getting carried away and running around like a wacko, and who knows in his heart that he is not at all bad, no matter what anyone else says. And he’s right.

Annie Barrows did none of the things in this book. As a kid, Annie Barrows was good and sweet and well-behaved. All the time, she was good. At least, no one ever caught her doing anything bad, which is the same as being good. She was so good that birds landed on her fingertips and sang. She was so good that people gave her candy for no reason. She was so good that her teachers cried when she went to the next grade.

She got worse when she grew up.

ABOUT THE BEST OF IGGY:

From the New York Times bestselling author of Ivy + Bean comes a hilarious new middle grade series featuring a high-energy, lovable, troublemaker.

Meet Iggy Frangi. He’s not a bad kid, he’s really not. Okay, so he’s done a few (a few is anything up to 100) bad things. And okay, he’s not very sorry about most of them. People make a big deal about nothing. What’s a little pancake here and there? Is that something to get mad about? Iggy doesn’t think so. No one got hurt, so there’s no problem. No one got hurt except for that one time, that one time when the Best Idea Ever turned into the Worst Idea of All Time.

Iggy is sorry he did it. He is really, really, really sorry.

“For what?” you might ask. “What did he do?”

Well, you’ll have to read the book to find out.