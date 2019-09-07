Tags
How the Book Julian’s A Mermaid Finally Changed My Thinking by Deana Metzke
Let me start by saying that I have read and understand the issues connected with the book Julian is a Mermaid. This piece is not written in support or non-support of the book, but rather an explanation of how the topic of the book affected my growth and the thinking of those around me. Julian is a Mermaid is about a young boy on a walk with his grandma, who, after seeing some women in mermaid costumes decides that he also would like to be a mermaid.
I recently saw this quote on Twitter from Kate Roberts, and unfortunately, it described me.
The fear was ruling me.
As an avid reader, I had read a number of books with LGBTQ characters, some being kid lit books. However, I had not been sharing these books with teachers and I was relatively sure they weren’t reading those types of books aloud in class. This past school year, we began to adjust that.
Our K-2nd grade teachers read Julian is a Mermaid by Jessica Love to their classrooms as part of a “Book Battle,” where teachers get two pictures books that are usually similar in some form or fashion that they would read to the class, and the students would get to choose which one they like best. There were usually displays in the building somewhere, so everyone could see which book was more popular. Through email, I explained to my colleagues what the plot of the book was, kinda expecting some conversation, but no one said anything. Except for one teacher. Through a text conversation that evening, he told me that he burst into tears after reading the book and had to shut himself in his classroom to calm down before he could leave for the day. Why? Because this was, as he said, “the first time he had seen himself in a book”. And at that moment (after I dried my own tears) I was reminded that this is why I purchased the books that I do, so that kids can see themselves in books. I often buy books that have main characters of color or from different cultures, because I know students needed to see themselves (and others) in books. It took me too long to do the same for the LGBTQ community, but Julian is a Mermaid helped me to realize how important that is, and to no longer let the fear rule me.
And for the record, that “fear” of mine was never an issue. No parent complaints, no teacher complaints, no student issues. In fact, the book won the battle in a number of classrooms.
Deana Metzke, in addition to being a wife and mother, spent many years as a Literacy Coach, and is now an Elementary Teacher Instructional Leader for Literacy and Social Studies for her school district. In addition to occasionally sharing her thoughts at the Nerdy Book Club, you can read more of her thoughts about kid lit and trying to raise children who are readers at raisingreaders.site or follow her on Twitter @DMetzke. She is also a member of #bookexcursion.
I love this book for all ages
Thank you for this beautiful post. Now you have me in tears, too!
When you said “Except for one teacher,” I expected the worst. And then, oh my goodness…tears. As an author with 20 novels who is finally writing a book featuring two moms that will be out in 2020, I worry a little that it won’t be allowed in some schools, as I’ve heard has happened to some of my colleagues when they’ve written books featuring gay characters. But we can’t let that stop us. I know a number of children with same sex parents and those children need to see themselves in books too.
In Lee Bennett Hopkins’ most recent anthology: I AM SOMEONE ELSE, Poems About Pretending my poem, “A Mermaid’s Tale,” with illustration by Chris Hsu, features a young boy from the classroom of characters who appear throughout the book, dressed as a mermaid sitting on a rock, pretending. (See the Kirkus review on Amazon for details.) Among other poems there is a girl who wants to be a pilot and a boy who wants to be a nurse. Diversity and big dreams are prevalent. I have shared the book with many kids. Not one mentioned they noticed there was a boy pretending to be a mermaid. In fact they tell me they love the poem and the book. This could be a possible companion to “Julian is a Mermaid” and opens the door for bigger conversations. We all need to find out who we are, who we want to be and that there should be no barriers to our possible choices.
Inch by inch, little by little. Think how long that teacher had to wait to see himself in a book. And look at the impact. How nice it would be for children to see themselves in books from the start. To not be marginalized or hidden. Hurray for you in overcoming the fear to present the book!
I love this! This was also the first book that I decided “had” to be in my school libraries. From then, on I have purposefully added so many picture books to represent the underrepresented, and like you have had zero pushback. Sad I waited so long.