THE WANDERING BOY by David Almond

Why write for the young? Maybe I write for the boy I was. Maybe everything is a message back to him, to tell him: be yourself; be happy; be free. All will turn out well. And maybe in the process, maybe I’m saying that to all the young. The world is difficult and wonderful, just as you are. It is very weird, just as you are. Be happy. Be yourself. Be free.

Maybe writing for the young is a way to re-experience the agonies and ecstasies of being young, to enter the liminal state between childhood and adulthood when all is touched with fears and yearnings, when all seems filled with possibility. Maybe this is the state that the writer needs to be in as he writes, poised in the borderlands between the real and the imagined, the waking and the dream, the body and the soul.

Just like Davie in The Color of the Sun, I was a wandering boy. Just like him, I roamed through the streets and fields and riverbanks of Felling-on-Tyne, I wandered through myself and my community. It was a little town in a corner of Northern England, a place that might seem insignificant to the wider world. But of course no place is insignificant. The dramas of growth and change are played out everywhere. Joy and tragedy occur in every place.

I think I was a happy kid. I knew that I was loved. My sister died when I was seven. My dad when I was fifteen. Five of we children remained. Maybe the happiness came from my mum. She lived in physical pain from awful arthritis, and the constant pain of loss, but a joyous spirit shone from her. Those that can walk should walk, she said. Those that can dance should dance. Step out into the world. be brave. Be free.

The world was small: the hovering skylark that sung above my friends and I as we played our endless soccer games: the small and fertile allotment garden of my grandfather; the Catholic church where as an altar boy, I chanted the Latin responses that I knew and still know by heart. And it was immense: endless stars glittering at night; dark sea on the horizon; distant moors; the ever-present threat of nuclear war, surely about to come at last during the Cuban Missile Crisis; the prospects of Heaven or Hell that awaited after Death.

There were sounds and voices. Birdsong and that Latin mass. The gossip and laughter of folk in the streets. The Beatles and Doris Day. The voices of aunts who had not read a book in their lives but who could have a roomful of people collapsing in laughter or drowning in tears because of the vivid flow of their words. The creaking of my mother’s joints as she climbed the stairs. The ringing of factory sirens. The voices of teachers telling me I was wasting my talents and I’d make nothing of my life.

Right from the start, my name was linked with print. For generations, there’d been printers in the family. I was still a little boy when the last of the printers, Amos, closed up the printing shop, bit the sign remained for years afterwards. ALMOND PRINTER. It hung over our main street. It hung inside my mind. And Amos was a writer too, of poems, plays, novels. None of his work was ever published or performed. He said he didn’t care. He wrote for the joy of it, the need for it. Do the same, David, he said. and I did. From an early age, i scribbled bits of stories, kind-of poems, fragments of diary, tales about invented others, little narratives of myself.

The library was another world in which I roamed. I read myth and legend. I went on vivid dragon-tormented quests with King Arthur’s knights. I went to Tibet with Lobsang Rampa. I read Carrington and Muldoon’s instructions on how to travel in the astral plane. I read of ghosts and poltergeists and spontaneous combustion. I discovered DH Lawrence, Sylvia Plath, Stevie Smith. I drew Hemingway’s The First 49 from the shelves one evening, opened it and had a shock of weird recognition. Here was a language, a syntax that would help me to discover my own. In the larger library just over the hill, there was a record collection. I discovered ancient music that was brand new to me. Purcell, Dowland, Monteverdi. The astonishing sounds sang deep down into me, somehow blended with the words I loved, the literature I loved. I dreamed that I’d come to write books that would stand on the shelves of these places one day.

That’s happened now. I’m much older than that boy was then, of course. But maybe I’m much the same. I keep on wandering and wondering. I open notebooks and the large blank page becomes a landscape, to be explored with pencils and pens. Every story is a journey, a process of exploration and discovery. I type words onto a computer screen, and each word is a footstep on that journey, taking me to places that I already know, but then to entirely unexpected places, towards the mystery that exists within and around us all. I write the stories for myself, for the confused and yearning boy that I was, but also for us all, especially for the weird and wonderful young. The day is long, I want to say to them. The world is wide. You’re young and free.



David Almond has received numerous awards, including a Hans Christian Andersen Award, a Carnegie Medal, and a Michael L. Printz Award. He is known worldwide as the author of Skellig, Clay, and many other novels and stories, including Harry Miller’s Run, illustrated by Salvatore Rubbino; The Savage, Slog’s Dad, and Mouse Bird Snake Wolf, all illustrated by Dave McKean; and My Dad’s a Birdman and The Boy Who Climbed Into the Moon, both illustrated by Polly Dunbar. David Almond lives in England.