Books My Fifth Graders Are Reading On Winter Break by Colby Sharp

The two week break that I get each year in the winter is one of the most magical reading times of the year. I love sitting next to our Christmas tree with a cup of coffee and a great book. We spend a lot of time in my fifth grade classroom getting ready for two weeks of reading without each other. In the video below, I share the books that my students plan on reading first during winter break.

I have spent way too much time trying to figure out which books I should read during winter break, but I think I finally have a plan! After you watch the video below, please let me know in the comments which books you hope to read this winter.

Colby Sharp is a husband and father of five. He teaches fifth grade in Parma, Michigan. Colby is the co-founder of Nerdy Book Club, and he serves on the Nerd Camp Michigan team. He co-hosts The Yarn podcast with Travis Jonker. Colby currently serves as the president-elect of the Michigan Reading Association. He co-authored Game Changer! Book Access for All Kid with Donalyn Miller, and he is the editor of The Creativity Project: An Awesometastic Story Collection. Be sure to check out his list of AWESOME 2020 BOOKS.

