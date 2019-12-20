Books My Fifth Graders Are Reading On Winter Break by Colby Sharp
The two week break that I get each year in the winter is one of the most magical reading times of the year. I love sitting next to our Christmas tree with a cup of coffee and a great book. We spend a lot of time in my fifth grade classroom getting ready for two weeks of reading without each other. In the video below, I share the books that my students plan on reading first during winter break.
I have spent way too much time trying to figure out which books I should read during winter break, but I think I finally have a plan! After you watch the video below, please let me know in the comments which books you hope to read this winter.
Colby Sharp is a husband and father of five. He teaches fifth grade in Parma, Michigan. Colby is the co-founder of Nerdy Book Club, and he serves on the Nerd Camp Michigan team. He co-hosts The Yarn podcast with Travis Jonker. Colby currently serves as the president-elect of the Michigan Reading Association. He co-authored Game Changer! Book Access for All Kid with Donalyn Miller, and he is the editor of The Creativity Project: An Awesometastic Story Collection. Be sure to check out his list of AWESOME 2020 BOOKS.
love the list
Great list! I’m sure they’ll have many reading adventures to talk about after break 🙂
I hope so!