January 01

The 2019 Nerdies: Middle Grade Fiction Books Announced by Colby Sharp

I LOVE middle grade fiction! For so many young readers, the books they read in upper elementary and middle school become the books that they hold in their hearts forever. I believe that the books on this list are some of those forever books.

I am excited to announce the 2019 Middle Grade Fiction Nerdies! I hope you find some of your favorites, and that you find new books to add to your to read list.

For Black Girls Like Me by Mariami J. Lockington

Genesis Begins Again by Alicia D. Williams

A Good Kind of Trouble by Lisa Moore Ramée

I Can Make This Promise by Christine Day

Look Both Ways by Jason Reynolds

Maybe He Just Likes You by Barbara Dee

Midsummer’s Mayhem by Rajani LaRocca

The Next Great Paulie Fink by Ali Benjamin

Sal & Gabi Break the Universe

Shouting at the Rain by Lynda Mullaly Hunt

Some Places More Than Others by Renée Watson

Song for a Whale by Lynne Kelly

The Bride Home by Padma Venkatraman

The Line Tender by Kate Allen

The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise by Dan Gemeinhart

The Vanderbeekers to the Resue by Karina Yan Glaser

Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia

Words on Fire by Jennifer A. Nielsen

The Whispers by Greg Howard

Planet Earth Is Blue by Nicole Panteleakos

Lalani of the Distant Sea by Erin Entrada Kelly

Pay Attention Carter Jones by Gary D. Schmidt

Strange Birds by Celia C. Pérez

Colby Sharp is a husband and father of five. He teaches fifth grade in Parma, Michigan. Colby is the co-founder of Nerdy Book Club, and he serves on the Nerd Camp Michigan team. He co-hosts The Yarn podcast with Travis Jonker. Colby currently serves as the president-elect of the Michigan Reading Association. He co-authored Game Changer! Book Access for All Kid with Donalyn Miller, and he is the editor of The Creativity Project: An Awesometastic Story Collection. 