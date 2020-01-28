Cover Reveal: The Boys in the Back Row by Mike Jung

We are thrilled on Nerdy Book Club to reveal the cover for Mike Jung’s upcoming 2020 book, The Boys in the Back Row (Levine Querido)! We cannot wait until young people can read and share this book later this year.

Cover Art by Dion MBD.

Publisher’s Description

Best friends Matt and Eric are hatching a plan for one big final adventure together before Eric moves away: during the marching band competition at a Giant Amusement Park, they will sneak away to a nearby comics convention and meet their idol – a famous comic creator. Without cell phones. Or transportation. Or permission. Of course, their final adventure together is more than just that – really, it’s a way for the boys to celebrate their friendship, and their honest love and support for one another. And, of course, because this is Mike Jung, we’ll be celebrating it with hilariously flawed hijinks and geekiness galore!

Mike Jung is the author of “Geeks, Girls, and Secret Identities” and contributed to the anthologies “Dear Teen Me,” “Break These Rules,” “59 Reasons to Write,” “Spoon Knife 3: Incursions,” and “The Hero Next Door.” He is a library professional by day, a writer by night, and a semi-competent ukulele player during all the times in between. Mike is proud to be a founding member of the #WeNeedDiverseBooks team. He lives in Oakland, California, with his wife and two young children. Find Mike at http://www.mikejung.com.