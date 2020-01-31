The Books My Students Are Reading (January 2020) by Colby Sharp

Spending the day with a group of fifth grade readers each day is magical. The love of story they have in their hearts gives me hope for the world. Each month, when they go to recess, I ask them to leave the book they are currently reading in a pile by the door. During my lunch, I record a video about the books that I find in that stack. It is a fun way to share a bunch of great books, and reflect on how reading is going in my classroom.

Please let me know in the comments the books that are currently being read by your kids. I am always looking for more books to put into the hands of my readers.

Next week is World Read Aloud Day. I hope that you’ll consider celebrating with the readers in your live. If you are looking for ways to make the day awesome, please check out my video below.

I feel like so much is going on in the world of teaching and children’s literature. Did you get a chance to see which book were honored by the American Library Association on Monday during their Youth Media Awards? It was so exciting to see, for the first time ever, a graphic novel win the Newbery Medal. For a complete list of books honored click here.

After the awards on Monday, I turned on my camera and shared my thoughts on the big day. Please let me know what you thought of the selections in the comments below.

Thank you so much for checking out my post. I had so much in my head, and it feels good to dump it into this post. Thank you for all you do for kids and books!

