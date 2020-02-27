Going Hog Wild by Robin Newman

I, Robin Newman, author of the Wilcox & Griswold Mystery Series, have a confession.

I may have gone a tad hog wild with the piggy puns in the third book of my Wilcox & Griswold Mystery Series, The Case of the Bad Apples. But frankly, can you blame me? After all, who wants to read a boar of a book?

In The Case of the Bad Apples, Porcini Pig finds what appears to be a gift basket of apples. Naturally he pigs out. (He is a pig, after all.) But strangely, he becomes sick as a dog. Was someone trying to poison Porcini? Was it Sweet Pea, the ham of a piglet next door? Hermin the Vermin, that dirty rat? Or, maybe it was that nosy pooch, Hot Dog? Who would want to poison Porcini, waste good pork chops, and why?

Since I’m already in confession mode, never in a pig’s eye did I imagine I’d be writing a blog post for Nerdy Book Club—nor writing children’s books! Once upon a time I was a miserable attorney (that would be miserable with a capital M) before becoming a less miserable legal editor. And not to swine about it, but I always had hopes of being happy as a pig in clover professionally and I was beginning to sweat like a pig thinking it would only happen when pigs fly.

Then during one Christmas holiday, I happened to glance over at my niece Isabelle while she was opening her presents. She was yawning. Completely bored. At that moment, it occurred to me she had too much stuff. Or rather, too much meaningless stuff. So, the following year instead of purchasing more meaningless stuff, I wrote a story for Isabelle and her brother, Cedric. It was The Double Trouble Banana Split Detective Agency Hunts for the Missing Birthday Cake with Inspectors Isabelle and Cedric on the case.

Fast forward eight years . . .

or 96 months

or 417 weeks 3 days

or 2,922 days

or 70,128 hours

or 4,207,680 minutes

or 252,460,800 seconds

But who’s counting, right?

that book eventually became the first book in the Wilcox & Griswold Mystery Series, The Case of the Missing Carrot Cake.

Now, I have one more thing to squeal about. It is the gorgeous cover of The Case of the Bad Apples illustrated by the awesomely-talented Deborah Zemke.

And hold the barbeque sauce one second because I’m not done squealing, oinking, and grunting. The book was designed by the amazing Simon Stahl and edited by the incredible Marissa Moss. Go Creston Books!

Porcine lovers everywhere will finally be able to bite into The Case of The Bad Apples on September 1, 2020.

Robin Newman was a practicing attorney and legal editor, but she now prefers to write about witches, mice, pigs, and peacocks. She is a graduate of Bryn Mawr College and the City University of New York School of Law. She is the author of the Wilcox & Griswold Mystery Series, The Case of the Missing Carrot Cake, The Case of the Poached Egg, and forthcoming The Case of The Bad Apples, as well the picture books, Hildie Bitterpickles Needs Her Sleep and No Peacocks! A Feathered Tale of Three Mischievous Peacocks. She lives in New York with her husband, son, goldfish, and three spoiled dogs. To learn more, please visit:

Website: www.robinnewmanbooks.com

Twitter: @robinnewmanbook

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/RobinNewmanBooks/339179099505049