The Books My Students Are Reading by Colby Sharp
Each month, I ask my students to leave behind the book they are currently reading as they head to lunch. I take the books, try to figure out what I can learn about my class as a group of readers, make a video about their books, and then return the books to their lockers. I LOVE doing this because I get a chance to celebrate their growth, and try to figure out ways to take things to the next level. Below you will find this month’s video!
Colby Sharp is a husband and father of five. He teaches fifth grade in Parma, Michigan. Colby is the co-founder of Nerdy Book Club. He co-hosts The Yarn podcast with Travis Jonker. Colby currently serves as the president-elect of the Michigan Reading Association. He co-authored Game Changer! Book Access for All Kid with Donalyn Miller, and he is the editor of The Creativity Project: An Awesometastic Story Collection. Colby currently serves as the President-Elect of the Michigan Reading Association.
My daughter read “maybe he just likes you” on your recommendation. LOVED IT! And we had some fantastic conversation about it. Thank you!!
I always love seeing what your kids are reading – thanks for sharing!
Hi! I am a sixth-grade ELA teacher. Right now I am reading Free Lunch by Rex Ogle, and my kids are totally obsessed with the Amulet series. I can’t keep them on the shelves. They also love anything Raina T. Many of my sports-loving boys are reading the Crossover series by Kwame Alexander or anything by Carl Deuker. Finally, my kids who like books about war are reading books by Alan Gratz. Projekt 1065 and Refugee were two of my favorite reads over the past 5 years or so. Thank you so much for sharing. I always look forward to hearing your book talks!
Fabulous!
Colby, I love your book posts, and would love it if you printed the book titles in your text. I know, it’s probably a pain. I’m a visual learner. Just a suggestion.
Reblogged this on sharpread and commented:
I’m today’s Nerdy Book Club guest blogger. Always fun to share the books my students are currently reading.