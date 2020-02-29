The Books My Students Are Reading by Colby Sharp

Each month, I ask my students to leave behind the book they are currently reading as they head to lunch. I take the books, try to figure out what I can learn about my class as a group of readers, make a video about their books, and then return the books to their lockers. I LOVE doing this because I get a chance to celebrate their growth, and try to figure out ways to take things to the next level. Below you will find this month’s video!



