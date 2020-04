Book Access During a Pandemic – A conversation between Donalyn Miller and Colby Sharp

Colby: A year and a half ago Donalyn Miller and I published a book on book access (Game Changer! Book Access for all Kids). With the current state of our world, we thought it would be a good idea to talk about what book access look like during this pandemic.

You can listen to our conversation by clicking on the image below, or you can subscribe to The Yarn podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.