Cover Reveal for The Elephant in the Room by Holly Goldberg Sloan

For a long while before I wrote Counting By 7s I had been drawn to children with learning differences. I was struck by how many of the achieving kids where my sons went to grade school were outsiders. I have thoughts scribbled in many, many notebooks about things I observed in those years. When two of my friends died very suddenly in a car accident leaving behind two children and so much grief, I had the beginning of a narrative. I had just experienced loss of my own. I put it all together and decided to tell a story.

A similar thing happened when I wrote The Elephant in the Room. Almost twenty years ago I was hired to write dialogue for a film about elephants that the Walt Disney Company produced with world renowned wildlife documentary filmmakers Dereck and Beverly Joubert. I watched countless hours of footage of elephants in Africa with them, and found myself amazed by these enormous creatures. I would never forget what I saw.

There were other past influences that I wanted to explore as a writer. I was fortunate to go to high school for a year in Istanbul, Turkey. My father was a Fulbright professor there and I was enrolled in a wonderful school, which had six hundred Turkish students and six foreigners. I have never felt so different, so outside of things, so alone, and in the end because of the generosity of my fellow students, so accepted.

I consider my life to be blessed because of the adult friendships I formed growing up. Teachers, neighbors, chance encounters with people who took an interest in me as a kid. The Elephant in the Room is about those people as well. The final ingredient was Oregon and the Willamette Valley where I spent most of my childhood. That green place, soaked for months in rain, will always hold a piece of my heart.

But in the end, I’m writing about things that swirl around us today. Family separation. Isolation. The importance of friendships. And our connection to the natural world. There is a lot of darkness in our lives today. I’m writing to find hope. I’m writing for my children and their kids and our future.

Holly Goldberg Sloan was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and spent her childhood living in Holland; Istanbul, Turkey; Washington, D.C.; Berkeley, California; and Eugene, Oregon. After graduating from Wellesley College and spending some time as an advertising copywriter, she began writing family feature films, including Angels in the Outfield and Made in America. She is the author of theNew York Times bestsellers Counting by 7s and Short, among other novels.

About the book:

Sila’s mother is halfway around the world in Turkey, trying to get her immigration paperwork straightened out so that she can come back home to her family in the U.S. The separation is almost impossible for Sila to bear, until two things shake up her lonely life: She is paired at school with an autistic boy named Mateo, and she is present when her dad fixes the truck of a widowed lottery winner named Gio. Soon she finds herself working alongside Mateo at Gio’s large estate, helping take care of a rescued circus elephant named Veda. Sila’s new relationships with all three–Gio, Mateo, and the elephant–provide comfort and hope while she waits to be reunited with her mom.