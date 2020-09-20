September 20
Please Join Kimberly Brubaker Bradley and Colby Sharp LIVE Tuesday Evening
On Tuesday night, Nerdy Book Club will host a conversation between Kimberly Brubaker Bradley and Colby Sharp. They will be discussing Kimberly’s latest book Fighting Words.
You can join the conversation live (or afterwards) in the following places:
Colby Sharp’s YouTube account
Nerdy Book Club’s Facebook Page
Colby Sharp’s Twitter account
Penguin Books for Young Readers will be giving away 3 copies of Fighting Words to people attending the chat live.
We hope to “see you” there!