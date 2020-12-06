Nominations Open for the 10th Annual Nerdy Book Club Nerdies!

In the beginning, Nerdy was a community-driven book award blog, and we still hold the Nerdy Book Club Awards, the Nerdies, each winter. Each year’s list provides an overview of our readers’ and their reading communities’ most popular recommendations. The Nerdies look like a handpicked children’s bookshelf—a current mix of genres, formats, voices, and styles; books with literary merit and kid appeal; family, librarian, teacher, and kid-tested titles; books you want to own and share.

It is time for the tenth annual Nerdy Book Club Awards. In a sea of end-of-year book lists and awards, the Nerdies honor the new children’s and young adults’ titles that teachers, librarians, authors, booksellers, caretakers, and most of all, young people, have loved reading this year.

You’ve been reading and sharing books all year. What have your reading communities enjoyed?

Here is how the Nerdies work:

The 2020 Nerdies Nomination Ballot is open until December 13th at midnight Eastern Time. Nominate up to 5 books in each of the following categories:

Picture Books: Fiction

Picture Books: Nonfiction

Early Readers/ Chapter Books

Graphic Novels

Poetry and Novels in Verse

MG/YA Nonfiction

Middle Grade Fiction

Young Adult Fiction

You do not need to nominate books in every category or nominate a full slate of 5 nominees. All nominees must have been published in 2020 and written for children or young adults. Please do not nominate books published in years other than 2020. We have restricted the surveys to one ballot per device.

When nominating books, consider Nerdy Book Club’s Book Lists and Recommendation Policy, which requires inclusiveness and equitable representation in all recommendation lists featured on this blog. Consider books featuring a wide range of voices, perspectives, and lived experiences when making your nominations.

After tallying the ballots, we will announce the 2020 Nerdies list in daily category posts beginning December 26th.

Join us in honoring the books that matter to you and the children you encourage to read. No matter which titles wind up on our final list, the ongoing conversations about these books will benefit every member of our community. Thank you for participating and for being nerdy with us all these years.

*I recently reflected on the nerdversary of Nerdy Book Club and encouraged folks to contribute their ideas for Nerdy Book Club events and resources for the year ahead!

Donalyn Miller has taught fourth, fifth, and sixth grade English and Social Studies in Northeast Texas. She is the author or co-author of several books about encouraging students to read, including The Book Whisperer (Jossey-Bass, 2009), Reading in the Wild (Jossey-Bass, 2013), and Game Changer!: Book Access for All Kids (co-written with Colby Sharp) (Scholastic, 2018). Donalyn launched the annual Twitter summer and holiday reading initiative, #bookaday. You can find her on Twitter at @donalynbooks or under a pile of books somewhere, happily reading.