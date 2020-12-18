What Are Your Winter Break Reading Plans? – by Colby Sharp

I always love reading, but there is something special about reading during winter break. More than ever, educators need to take time to read whatever they want for a couple of weeks. Teaching in 2020 has been quite the adventure, so please take some time to read: romance novels, magazines, the latest book in your favorite series, or whatever it haven’t had a chance to read this year. We do so much work for others, please take some time to read for yourself.

I’m going to be posting updates from my reading life on my Instagram and Twitter accounts using the #nerdybookclub and #bookaday hashtags. Please join in me sharing your reading life using these hashtags the next couple of weeks, and into the new year. I can’t wait to see what you’re reading.

Be sure to also leave a comment on this post, letting us know what you are currently reading. Nerdy Book Club readers are always looking for new books to add to our mountain of a to-read list.

I talk about my winter break reading plans in the video below.

