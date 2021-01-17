Join M. Colleen Cruz and Donalyn Miller Live January 21st, 8:00 pm EST.

As announced on the blog in December, the Nerdy Book Club is launching a monthly online book club to celebrate and discuss books and reading. Our January title is Risk. Fail. Rise: A Teacher’s Guide to Learning from Mistakes by M. Colleen Cruz. We will kick off the book club discussion with a Facebook Live interview with Colleen Cruz and Donalyn Miller this Thursday, January 21st, at 8:00 pm. You can join the discussion on the Nerdy Book Club Facebook Page.

If you have questions for Colleen, please leave them in the comments and we will consider them for Thursday’s discussion.

Heinemann’s page for Risk. Fail. Rise.

Heinemann has offered a discount to book club participants until the end of January 2021. Use the code MISTAK. There’s also an audiobook narrated by Colleen!

Beginning the week of January 24th, Nerdy Book Club will share slow chat discussion questions through Nerdy’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Use the hashtag #nerdybookclub to follow and join the conversation. We cannot wait to talk with all of you about building a mindset that values mistakes!